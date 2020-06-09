New coronavirus study changes everything we thought we knew about the Wuhan outbreak

An early map of the spread of the coronavirus in Wuhan may come from the most unexpected place, images from commercial satellites that indicate increased parking activity around hospitals.

Scientists found that more people were seeking medical attention in Wuhan in August 2019 compared to the same period the previous year.

The images showed increased parking activity at five Wuhan hospitals, corroborated by an increase in online searches for COVID-19 key symptoms.

When did the new coronavirus outbreak start? As a step? Who was Patient Zero? These are unanswered questions that China is not ready to adequately address. The official line used to be that the virus originated from animals, and the first COVID-19 group focused on a local wet market that could have favored the spread of animals to humans from the new infectious pathogen. At the same time, conspiracy theories said that a Wuhan laboratory is responsible for the spread of the disease. A few days ago, China repeated that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory accident, a position it had held from the time these conspiracy theories emerged. But the government also changed its position on the origin of the virus. The China CDC director said COVID-19 did not start in the wet market, he thought he did not disclose the actual source.

Separately, research in Italy, France, and the United States showed that the disease was spreading in certain communities much earlier than expected. French doctors found COVID-19 cases dating from the end of December, as well as suspected cases of pneumonia from mid-November. The CDC of EE. USA They published new research that said the spread of the community began much earlier than initially believed, in mid-January. The first American COVID-19 patient could be traced until the end of December. Researchers studying the SARS-CoV-2 genome said that China's first outbreak may date back to October 2019. This brings us to a new type of research that may provide the first clues to the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan: Satellite images of Wuhan Hospital parking activity.

Researchers from Boston Children & # 39; s Hospital published a study in the form of a preprint on the Harvard DASH server that provides evidence of increased patient activity last fall, which could be an indication of the early days of the pandemic.

The scientists compared the photos taken in August 2019 with the images from the previous year. Obtained from commercially available satellites, the images showed that more cars were parked around Wuhan hospitals since 3 months before the new disease was first recognized. This is not enough evidence to show that this was when the coronavirus pandemic began. Still, it certainly indicates that more people were seeking medical attention than usual, and that's consistent with an outbreak of an infectious disease. The images showed "a sharp increase in volume from August 2019 and culminating in a peak in December 2019," the team said.

In addition, the researcher analyzed what Wuhan residents were searching for online during the same period and found that more people were searching the Chinese Baidu search engine for symptoms that may appear in COVID-19 cases.

Images from Tianyou Hospital showed 285 vehicles parked in October 2018, an increase of 67% compared to October 2018 when 171 cars were parked. The researchers observed similar increases at other Wuhan hospitals, noting an increase in traffic of up to 90%.

"Individual hospitals have relatively high volume days in both fall and winter 2019. However, between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume in the series analyzed, coinciding with high levels of Baidu's search queries for "diarrhea,quot; and "cough," the researchers said.

This is circumstantial evidence at best, as there is no way to show that SARS-CoV-2 was responsible for sending people en masse to hospitals and searching online for those two particular symptoms. "It's about trying to put together a complicated puzzle of what was going on at the time," said Dr. John Brownstein. CNN.

"The data is actually especially compelling because we saw increases in people looking for gastrointestinal illnesses, diarrhea, increasing to a level that we haven't seen at all, historically, and now we now know that gastrointestinal symptoms are a really important marker for COVID Brownstein added, "A large percentage of people who actually ended up testing positive in Wuhan actually had symptoms of diarrhea."

Brownstein, director of innovation at Boston Children's Hospital, said the same team demonstrated a few years ago that parking lots can be an indicator that something is happening in the population. "You could predict the flu season simply by looking at the parking lots," referring to parking activity in Latin America during the flu season.

Brownstein also noted that satellite imagery like the above cannot definitively prove that the increased activity is related to the new virus.

"While we cannot confirm whether the increase in volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the emergency occurred prior to identification in the Huanan Seafood market," he said.

But the scientist added that the discovery could be a sign that the new coronavirus naturally evolved in southern China and was already circulating in August or September last year. Furthermore, Brownstein explained that the same could have happened in the US. USA And similar warnings could be ignored.

As with many other COVID-19 studies, this research has not been verified and could benefit from more data. But if Brownstein and his team are right, health officials could use similar technology to predict possible infectious diseases before they become pandemics.

The next video of ABC News The video shows more parking comparisons at the study's Wuhan Hospital.

People walking outside and wearing face masks. Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock