Netflix "Says No,quot; to Tommy Wiseau's Room

Tommy Wiseau always thought he would become famous in Hollywood, and he did, but for different reasons than he might initially have expected. Your movie The roomSince then, it has gone down in history as one of the best movies that is so bad that it's good that it was ever created.

Wiseau's romantic drama in 2003, The room, It has become a massive cult movie, spawning a series of social media memes that are still regularly used today. The room later led to the Oscar nominated film, The artist of disaster, starring James Franco.

Despite the film being incredibly popular with its fans, Netflix regrets "no,quot; for incorporating it onto its streaming platform. Tommy Wiseau, the film's main writer, director, and financier turned to his Twitter account to tell fans that the film was denied by the streaming monsters.

So far, it's not entirely clear why Netflix rejected the movie, considering they've added movies to their list with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although, MovieWeb speculates that it may have something to do with its many sex scenes.

Regardless of the reason for its rejection, fans can still watch the movie by purchasing it as a Blu-ray or DVD on the Wiseau website, or through other online retailers such as Amazon. Also, there's even an unofficial video game adaptation of the movie called The tribute of the room.

Netflix said no https://t.co/hZOn5aGpE5 – Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) June 8, 2020

Wiseau has reportedly been working on creating a Broadway adaptation of The room, in addition to Big shark, a movie that was supposed to be released last year before filming was postponed.

As noted above, as the popularity of the film began to grow, The room has spawned a series of memes on social media, including the classic line, "You're tearing me apart, Lisa!" as well as Tommy's repeated line in the movie, "Oh, hi."

According to the Wikipedia page for the film, an assistant professor referred to it as "Citizen Kane of bad movies. Others have wondered if it was intentionally done to be weird, while the cast and crew members said it was just a "poorly done drama."

For example, in retrospect, Tommy Wiseau has said that The room It was a "black comedy,quot;, but the cast has said it was poorly done.