Netflix, iPlayer, BritBox Delete Show Over Blackface – Up News Info

Netflix, the BBC and BritBox have removed Little Britain from their libraries after the sketch by Matt Lucas and David Walliams featured black-faced sketches.

Netflix has withdrawn the show produced by BBC Studios and its follow-up Come and fly with me on Friday as the BBC and BritBox took action this week after days of protests around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The BBC said: "There is a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we review regularly. Times have changed since Little Britain it aired for the first time, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer. "

BritBox added: "Times have changed since Little Britain It was first broadcast, so it is currently not available on BritBox. Come and fly with me has not been available in service for six months. "

Little Britain He ran for three seasons on the BBC since 2003, and included a character named Desiree DeVere, a black woman played by Walliams in a full black face. Lucas played a black coffee worker in Come and fly with me called Precious Little – again in full black face.

Netflix held conversations with Lucas and Walliams to relive the show. "We had a conversation with them a while ago and then the seed was planted in our heads. We would love to get it back somehow and at some point, "he said.