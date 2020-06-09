NeNe Leakes Praises Marlo Hampton's Amazing "Black Lives Matter,quot; Video – This Video Goed Viral On Social Media

NeNe Leakes has just praised Marlo Hampton for putting together an amazing video about the BLM movement. This emotional clip managed to go viral on social media, and you'll see why if you watch it below.

‘When black women unite! Created by @marlohampton Black Lives MATTER✊🏾 & # 39; NeNe captioned his post.

Marlo Hampton weighed in on the comments and said "Thank you for being apart from that sister,quot; @drivenbylmg for lmg thanks for all the long hours and me freaking out @tyeisha_perry @ jus10__perry ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 ’

A follower said, "We love to see this because BLACK LIFE MATTERS and we have to make a change for the change to be made," and someone else posted this message: "You have to talk about these things to improve society."

Kandi Burruss shared the same video on her social media account and also praised Marlo: Habla Talk! When black women unite, amazing things happen! Thank you @marlohampton for including me on this much needed PSA. "

One fan said this to Kandi: "I hope the change could affect the narrative of the RHOA show," and another follower posted, "Good job! I love it! Yasssss my life matters !!!! Our lives matter."

A commenter said: Gracias Thank you! So beautiful! Because some of your white counterparts on other shows are on something else! "

Someone else wrote: & # 39; It is very difficult to hear women screaming … demeaning each other every week in RHOA … don't tell us justice or peace … to change the world they first need to change YOU. .. when everyone has unity between each other apart from that, I will hear until then that all of you, from Porsha to Marlo, contradict each other.

One person said: ‘Hopefully this will bring about a change in the way we represent ourselves on reality television. No more demeaning ourselves for grades. No more meaningless fighting. "

Speaking of Kandi, he advised fans to do their research before voting.



