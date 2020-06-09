Nene Leakes, more Bravo stars react to Vanderpump Rules layoffs

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bravo stars are influencing the network's decision to cut ties with multiple cast members. Vanderpump Rules.
On Tuesday, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute they were fired from the reality TV series after former co-star Faith stowers He publicly discussed his experiences with them amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Max boyens and Brett Caprioni They were also fired from the reality TV series after the offensive tweets appeared online in January.
In response to the news, Atlanta Real Housewives star NeNe leaks He commented in Bravo's statement on Instagram: "Well then! Now we have a few more questions to ask in other areas where there is a big difference. Should we speak privately or in public?"
Potomac Royal Housewives& # 39; s Wendy Osefo He also commented, "Thank you! The next step should be for @bravotv to create a task force comprised of black @bravotv talent and executives to co-create a shared vision of inclusive practices to ensure equity in the workplace. #BLACKLIVESMATTER,quot; .
However, Potomac Royal Housewives star Candiace Dillard he asked Bravo to publicly share a "detailed explanation of why they were fired."
"Having an honest conversation about why BRAVO chooses not to partner with people who show implicit and explicit racial biases should be part of the conversation if pop culture leaders (like my network) are going to help heal the wounds of racism in this country, "he added later.
Candiace also turned to Twitter to address the layoffs, writing, "… Losing your job, especially on such a public platform is a coup. Instead of celebrating your destiny, let's celebrate what it represents: the tip of the iceberg of dismantling a centuries-long tirade of oppression and racism … Let's hope These people can walk away from this very embarrassing experience and learn something. I hope that you go away and really find some building in the example of which they were made. "
Married to Medicine Los Angeles star Imani Walker He commented, "This is a good start. Let's continue to hold everyone accountable for making racist remarks as we continue to develop a space where blacks feel heard, seen, and understood."
Porsha Williams of the RHOA The cast expressed their support for Bravo's decision by commenting on an applauding emoji, as he did Shahs of Sunset star Pray Farahan.
Last week, Stowers, who appeared in seasons 4 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules, spoke about her experience with Schroeder and Doute during an Instagram Live conversation with the MTV reality star Candace Renee Rice. Stowers discussed a particular incident in which the women contacted law enforcement for a false theft claim.
"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers shared. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "
Following Stowers' revelations, both Schroeder and Doute issued apology statements.
Schroeder read in part: "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness. I also regret anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions. Take time to listen, learn and be held accountable for my own privilege. "
Meanwhile, Doute wrote online: "Although my actions were not racially directed, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of the treatment of the black community by law enforcement and how dangerous my actions would have been. actions for her. " .. I am ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do it better. I have to do better. "
Schroeder, Doute, Boyens and Caprioni have not commented on their dismissals of Vanderpump Rules.
