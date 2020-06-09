Nene Leakes, more Bravo stars react to Vanderpump Rules layoffs

Bravo stars are influencing the network's decision to cut ties with multiple cast members. Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute they were fired from the reality TV series after former co-star Faith stowers He publicly discussed his experiences with them amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Max boyens and Brett Caprioni They were also fired from the reality TV series after the offensive tweets appeared online in January.

In response to the news, Atlanta Real Housewives star NeNe leaks He commented in Bravo's statement on Instagram: "Well then! Now we have a few more questions to ask in other areas where there is a big difference. Should we speak privately or in public?"

Potomac Royal Housewives& # 39; s Wendy Osefo He also commented, "Thank you! The next step should be for @bravotv to create a task force comprised of black @bravotv talent and executives to co-create a shared vision of inclusive practices to ensure equity in the workplace. #BLACKLIVESMATTER,quot; .

However, Potomac Royal Housewives star Candiace Dillard he asked Bravo to publicly share a "detailed explanation of why they were fired."