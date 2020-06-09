Nene Leakes is summoned for this photo shoot with her husband Gregg Leakes: fans say she is competing with other ladies "true Atlanta housewives,quot;

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star Nene Leakes, who was criticized for going out to protect black companies during the recent protests, has turned 180.

In a surprising move, Nene joined her husband, Gregg Leakes, and other family members to march in Atlanta with many people demanding changes after George Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The couple shared several photos where they hold homemade posters as they stand with citizens and activists who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nene used the caption to explain her decision to join the fight: “My husband and I were afraid to compromise our immune system considering his previous cancer and the blood clots in my lungs! However, Gregg really felt like he wanted to go out and try for a few and let everyone know that no matter what, we stand firm and proud! Black Lives Matter, and it has ALWAYS mattered. Thank you to all who are here in the sun and protest daily! We love you and support you. "

She was criticized for the photo shoot and for the fact that Gregg was not wearing a mask.

One reviewer said, "Why didn't you say that before posting about looters and worrying about your store ?! He called people up for taking pictures, but here he is doing the same.

Another commenter criticized her saying, "Are you taking photos after calling other celebrities for taking pictures? I'm confused. You literally mentioned the store as a landmark to tell people where it was. And responded to a comment in your feed that She said that … I think everyone is on high alert. In EOD, she is out. Everything is wrong, perfect for everyone … let's keep the focus and the main thing, the main thing. #blacklivesmatter "

A third person revealed, "I feel like there's a kind of competition that he's preparing for what he's done for BLM in front of his co-stars, and it's very irrelevant and irritating."

This critic stated: "Can you stay focused and leave this woman alone … Damn … This is getting ridiculous right now … Because she is not the only one protesting … But there are many people who they criticize, but his life is in ruins or worse … SMDH ".

