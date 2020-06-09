Ne-Yo warms up after thanking George Floyd for his & # 39; sacrifice & # 39; at the funeral

NBC

The singer of & # 39; Miss Independent & # 39; It offers an emotional performance by Boyz II Men & # 39; It is so difficult to say goodbye to yesterday & # 39 ;, but is dragged to Twitter for his choice of words while addressing the death of George.

Ne Yo did not leave the best impression at George Floyd's funeral. The 40-year-old singer / songwriter captures criticism with his comments before delivering a cappella performance of Boyz II Men"It's so hard to say goodbye yesterday" at the service on Tuesday, June 9.

"Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world, he made the world better," he told the crowd at the Source of Praise Church in George's hometown of Houston. "So I just want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my children can be well ahead. I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother, I really do."

But people disagreed with his word choice, which called George's death "sacrifice." Criticizing the statement as inappropriate and deaf, they turned to Twitter to voice their disagreement with the Grammy-winning artist.

"Sick … So sick of listening to yourselves embarrassed in these speeches," one person reacted to Ne-Yo's speech. Another commented, "I just saw why ne-I was in. The murder of Smh is not a sacrifice." Ejecting the 40-year-old man, a third user added: "Neyo simply thanked George Floyd for his sacrifice so that his children can be well … I want them to keep their talents and shut up about everything else."

But some others have come to Ne-Yo's defense, believing that he did not want to hurt her comment. "Sacrifice was a wrong word, but that was not what he was trying to say and he actually said it before he started singing," said one user.

"In my opinion and in his defense, I think he meant that #georgefloyd's death will not be in vain," explained another similarly. "We need influential people to be present and speak at times like these. However, I agree with you; sometimes we don't do the best job of communicating what we really mean."

Putting aside his controversial comment, Ne-Yo delivered an emotional interpretation of "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday." It snapped twice during the performance, while applause erupted the moment he started singing the song. "God bless you," he said softly as he left the stage after finishing.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who gave an uncomfortable shout out to celebrities who attended George's funeral, also attended the funeral. "This was not just a tragedy, it was a crime," he said in his moving speech. "This is a time when we must understand that they are going to do everything possible to delay these tests to try to wear this family down. Until these people pay for what they did, we will be there with them." Because lives like George's don't matter until someone pays to take their own life. "

He went on to ask for justice, saying: "Until we know that the price of black life is the same as the price of white life, we will continue to return to these situations over and over again … We are not fighting some disconnected incidents. We are fighting against a systemic institutional problem that has allowed itself to be rewarded since we were brought to these coasts. And we are fighting against evil in high places ".

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum They were seen among mourners at the funeral, along with the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Botham Jean and Eric Garner. They were all wearing white and facial masks as safety precautions amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.