Ne-Yo Delivers Emotional Performance During George Floyd's Funeral

David J. Phillip / POOL / AFP / Getty Images
Ne Yo attended a funeral for George Floyd at the Fuente de Gracia Church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday. There, the 40-year-old artist performed an interpretation of Boyz II Men"It's so hard to say goodbye yesterday,quot; in honor of Floyd.
At times, Ne-Yo seemed to hold back tears and paused briefly. However, mourners cheered him on and encouraged him to finish the song.
"God bless," said the three-time Grammy winner after the tribute.
Ne-Yo also shared a few words before the performance. He sent "much love and strength,quot; to the Floyd family, as well as "anyone who is lost."
"Fifty states are protesting at the same time," he said at one point. "This man changed the world, changed the world for the better."
Ne-Yo also said she wanted to "personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice,quot; so that his children can be well later. "I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother," he added. "I really do."
Ne-Yo was not the only celebrity present. Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, Kim Burrell, J.J. Watt, Dray tate, Floyd Mayweather, Kathy Taylor and more stars were there too. Former vice president Joe Biden and representative of EE. USA Sheila Jackson Lee He also shared a few words, and many of Floyd's family members spoke. The priest Al Sharpton delivered the praise.
The memorial services for Floyd were also held in Minnesota and North Carolina last week, and an observation of his body was made yesterday in Houston.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was fired from the police department and arrested. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin appeared in court via video conference on Monday, but did not testify. By NBC News, Judge Jeannice Reding establish a bond of $ 1.25 million without preconditions or $ 1 million with conditions. "
Three other officers involved in the arrest:J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou ThaoThey were also fired and arrested. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and murder.
"Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng held Mr. Floyd by the legs and hips to further restrict movement," a press release from the Minnesota Attorney General's office Keith Ellison set. "Tou Thao stood guard to prevent members of the public, who gathered nearby to witness the police action, from intervening to assist Mr. Floyd."
Kueng, Lane and Thao appeared in court last week but had no appeal. NBC News reported that they were ordered to be held on "an unconditional $ 1 million bond compounded with $ 750,000 conditional bond."
The ex-officers are still in custody.