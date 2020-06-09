Ne-Yo Delivers Emotional Performance During George Floyd's Funeral

Ne Yo attended a funeral for George Floyd at the Fuente de Gracia Church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday. There, the 40-year-old artist performed an interpretation of Boyz II Men"It's so hard to say goodbye yesterday,quot; in honor of Floyd.

At times, Ne-Yo seemed to hold back tears and paused briefly. However, mourners cheered him on and encouraged him to finish the song.

"God bless," said the three-time Grammy winner after the tribute.

Ne-Yo also shared a few words before the performance. He sent "much love and strength,quot; to the Floyd family, as well as "anyone who is lost."

"Fifty states are protesting at the same time," he said at one point. "This man changed the world, changed the world for the better."

Ne-Yo also said she wanted to "personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice,quot; so that his children can be well later. "I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother," he added. "I really do."