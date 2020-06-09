Natalie Portman reasons why she supports the & # 39; Defund the Police & # 39; campaign despite the initial fear

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Black Swan & # 39; He added his name to the letter from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, urging local governments to reallocate funds for police departments to health care and education.

Natalie Portman He has opened up about his first reaction to the movement to "remove the police" and his subsequent support for the campaign.

The actress is among a star list, including John Legend, Lizzo, Common and Jane Fonda, who signed the letter from Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors, urging local governments to "disburse" police departments and give more to medical care and education.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared that her first reaction was "fear," but she soon realized it was because she had had a different experience with the police with her black friends and family.

"All my life, the police have made me feel safe. But that is exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me feel like a white woman, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: the police makes you feel terrified And for good reason, "he"Black Swan"explained the actress.

While Portman, a mother of two, admitted that she generally acts on her instincts, this time, she realized she had to go against them.

"I have reached the age in my life, where if my intestine feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong," he continued. "But this concept initially made me feel uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong."

She continued: "The police are the sixth leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are bosses and part of the system of excessive surveillance of black Americans. The reforms have not worked."

The mother of two shared her gratitude for the BLM leaders "who have made us imagine what a world in which we invested in feeding people would be like (in their education, health care, environment, shelter), rather than put all of our money in punishment. "

America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Taraji P. Henson and Weekend They have also added their names to Cullors' letter asking for a reduction in the $ 194 billion (£ 156 billion) given to the US police. USA and more money available for hospitals and medical centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.