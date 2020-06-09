Natalie Portman is behind the "Defund The Police,quot; movement

Natalie Portman joined the ranks of celebrities who have supported the Defund The Police movement, an idea that aims to describe a society in which the vast majority of police officers are replaced by social workers who specialize in various areas, including health mental, domestic disputes, etc.

On Monday, Page Six reported, the Academy Award winner shared several images, including a photo of a police car falling apart, along with a caption explaining her thoughts on the aforementioned movement.

In her post, Portman explained that she always squealed at the idea of ​​firing the police because they made her feel safe. Portman says the reason she felt comfortable and safe around her lies at the root of her "white privilege."

You can see one of his publications below:

See this post on Instagram When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit that my first reaction was fear. All my life, the police have made me feel safe. But that's exactly the center of my white privilege: The police make me feel like a safe white woman, while my black friends, family, and neighbors feel the opposite: The police make them feel terrified. And for good reason. Police are the sixth leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are patrons and part of the excessive surveillance system of American blacks. The reforms have not worked. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was assassinated, is one of the country's most progressive police forces, having undergone extensive anti-bias training. I thank the @ mvmnt4blklives leaders who have made us question the status quo. And who made us imagine what a world would be like in which we invested in feeding people; (in their education, health care, environment, housing), instead of putting all our money in punishment. I have reached the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me feel uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. # defendblacklives # defundthepolice Swipe right for additional resources through @theslacktivists A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on June 8, 2020 at 3:02 p.m. PDT

As previously reported, the Defund The Police movement began after George Floyd's death while in police custody. The idea behind this is to take money from the police and put it in poor communities of color, including better schooling, in addition to medical services and housing.

So far, a host of celebrities have supported the movement, including The Weeknd, Brie Larson, Lizzo, Jane Fonda, America Ferrera, and John Legend. All of the above have signed petitions urging state and municipal governments to cut police funds.

So far, the movement has certainly rubbed off on the elite of celebrities and the entertainment industry, yet governments and the general public have been hesitant to embrace the idea, including the Mayor of Minneapolis.

Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, said he was on board with the idea of ​​changing the way the police treat people of color, however he cannot be left behind to take funds away from the police department. "That's not where I am," said Jacob.

According to The Hill, Frey, despite being booed by protesters he spoke with, has remained steadfast in his position. Frey went on to say that the public has every right to be "frustrated,quot; at this time.



