Natalie Portman explains why she initially feared firing the police

Natalie Portman He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the police disbursement.

"When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit that my first reaction was fear," the 39-year-old actress wrote in a post. "All my life, the police have made me feel safe. But that is exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me feel like a white woman, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: the police It makes you feel terrified. And for good reason. Police are the sixth leading cause of death for black men in this country. "

The Oscar winner went on to explain "these are not isolated incidents,quot; and that "they are patrons and part of the excessive surveillance system of black Americans."

"The reforms have not worked," Portman continued. "Minneapolis, where George Floyd He was assassinated, he is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, after having received extensive training against prejudice. "