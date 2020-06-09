Natalie Portman explains why she initially feared firing the police

Steve Granitz / WireImage
Natalie Portman He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the police disbursement.
"When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit that my first reaction was fear," the 39-year-old actress wrote in a post. "All my life, the police have made me feel safe. But that is exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me feel like a white woman, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: the police It makes you feel terrified. And for good reason. Police are the sixth leading cause of death for black men in this country. "
The Oscar winner went on to explain "these are not isolated incidents,quot; and that "they are patrons and part of the excessive surveillance system of black Americans."
"The reforms have not worked," Portman continued. "Minneapolis, where George Floyd He was assassinated, he is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, after having received extensive training against prejudice. "
Then he expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the Movement for black lives, "who made us question the status quo. And made us imagine what a world would be like where we invested in feeding people; (in their education, health, environment , housing), instead of putting all our money in punishment. "
Near the end of his post, Portman reflected on how he "has come of age,quot; in his life, where if his "gut feels uncomfortable," then he takes "the situation as wrong."
"But this concept initially made me feel uncomfortable because I was wrong," she concluded. "Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #DefendBlackLives #DefundThePolice."
He also shared additional information and resources through The Slacktivist.
Portman is not the only celebrity asking for the police payout. John Legend, America Ferrera, Yara Shahidi and more stars too.
Its publication comes approximately two weeks after Floyd died at the hands of the police. Floyd died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was later fired from the police department and arrested. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He appeared in court via video conference on Monday, but did not file a guilty plea. According to NBC News, Judge Jeannice Reding establish a bond of $ 1.25 million without preconditions or $ 1 million with conditions.
Three other officers involved in the arrest:J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou Thao"They were fired and arrested too." They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and murder.
"Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng held Mr. Floyd by the legs and hips to further restrict movement," a Minnesota Attorney General press release. Keith Ellison set. "Tou Thao stood guard to prevent members of the public, who gathered nearby to witness the police action, from intervening to assist Mr. Floyd."
Kueng, Lane and Thao attended a charge reading last week, where they did not make statements. According to NBC News, a judge ordered that they be held on "a $ 1 million unconditional bond compounded with a $ 750,000 conditional bond."
Hennepin County Sheriff's records show that the four former officers are still in custody.