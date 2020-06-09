NASCAR's Bubba Wallace calls to ban Confederate flags from racing circuits

Bubba Wallace he's calling "get rid of all the confederate flags,quot; on the race tracks.

During a recent CNN interview with Lemon giftThe 26-year-old NASCAR driver said this should be a "next step."

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags," Wallace said Monday. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Wallace said he wasn't initially bothered to see the Confederate flag at the races. But after educating himself, he learned that "people are uncomfortable with it."

"There will be a lot of angry people who carry those flags with pride, but it is time to change," he said. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR and we will have those conversations to remove those flags."

Lemon then asked Wallace how he planned to address fans who disagree with him.

"These conversations are taking place, talking to drivers, getting their mindsets, and listening to their stories as well … As I said, that action begins with removing the Confederate flags and supporting that 100 percent," Wallace said. "We kindly asked the first time. If they don't agree, then have a good day and get back on the road wherever you come from. It shouldn't be allowed. We shouldn't have a discussion about it." It's a thick line that we can't cross anymore. "