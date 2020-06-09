NASCAR's Bubba Wallace calls to ban Confederate flags from racing circuits

Chris Graythen / Getty Images
Bubba Wallace he's calling "get rid of all the confederate flags,quot; on the race tracks.
During a recent CNN interview with Lemon giftThe 26-year-old NASCAR driver said this should be a "next step."
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags," Wallace said Monday. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
Wallace said he wasn't initially bothered to see the Confederate flag at the races. But after educating himself, he learned that "people are uncomfortable with it."
"There will be a lot of angry people who carry those flags with pride, but it is time to change," he said. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR and we will have those conversations to remove those flags."
Lemon then asked Wallace how he planned to address fans who disagree with him.
"These conversations are taking place, talking to drivers, getting their mindsets, and listening to their stories as well … As I said, that action begins with removing the Confederate flags and supporting that 100 percent," Wallace said. "We kindly asked the first time. If they don't agree, then have a good day and get back on the road wherever you come from. It shouldn't be allowed. We shouldn't have a discussion about it." It's a thick line that we can't cross anymore. "
Wallace also said, "That is just the beginning of what we have to do."
"Do we have a final goal? I don't know if the nation has a final goal," he said. "Obviously, our ultimate goal is to get racial inequality out of here and treat everyone equally, that's our ultimate goal. But when it comes to the process, we don't have a time frame for that."
Over the weekend, Wallace attended the NASCAR Cup QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Atlanta Motor Speedway and wore a shirt with the words "I can't breathe," which George Floyd he said repeatedly before dying at the hands of the police.
That same weekend, NASCAR released a video in which several drivers, including Wallace, discussed the change in driving.
The organization also issued a statement on the fight against racism.
"The NASCAR family, like many others, is hurt and angry by the immensely troubling events that have taken place in our country in recent weeks," the statement read. "In order for us to heal and advance as a nation, we all need to listen more and be united in our position against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life. And we must all hold ourselves accountable for driving positive change. While Our Sport has progressed over the years, much work remains to be done and we fully accept our responsibility to help close the racial gap that continues to exist in our country. We must do better and our commitment to promoting equality and inclusion continues. and you will never quit. "
Watch the video to see Wallace's interview.