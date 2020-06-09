NASCAR announces its schedule until the first weekend of August – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News NASCAR announces its schedule until the first weekend of August – Up...

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new schedule revision that runs through the first weekend of August.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the # 48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet, and Brad Keselowski, driver of the # 2 Miller Lite Ford, lead the field in an overtime restart during the NASCAR Coca-Cola Cup. Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

NASCAR has already rescheduled the races through June 21 and the update released Thursday begins next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The track will host ARCA, the Truck Series, two Cup Series races on consecutive days, June 27-28, and the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR will then move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a July 4 weekend event combined with the IndyCar Series. He then heads to Kentucky Speedway, the All-Star Race, and then Texas Motor Speedway.

Kansas Speedway will host the Series Cup for a race on Thursday night on July 23.

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – October 20: Denny Hamlin, driver of the Toyota # 11 FedEx Office, drives during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk / Getty Images)

New Hampshire will host the Series Cup on August 2 in the final event announced in this latest revised schedule. NASCAR canceled eight points races in the Series Cup and the All-Star Race during a 10-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR has so far run nine national series events, five in the Cup, since it resumed on May 17 with no viewers.

NASCAR did not mention whether viewers will be allowed at any of the events: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky and Pocono said Thursday that their events would have no fans, while Kansas said it currently does not expect spectators. NASCAR's senior leadership has not been available for public comment since May 17.

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Cars race to become one during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

The revisions announced Thursday:

– Friday June 26 in Pocono: ARCA
– Saturday, June 27 in Pocono: Trucks
– Saturday, June 27 in Pocono: Cup
– Sunday, June 28 in Pocono: Xfinity
– Sunday, June 28 in Pocono: Cup
– Saturday, July 4 in Indianapolis: Xfinity
– Sunday, July 5 in Indianapolis: Cup
– Thursday, July 9 in Kentucky: Xfinity
– Friday, July 10 in Kentucky: Xfinity
– Saturday, July 11 in Kentucky: Trucks
– Sunday, July 12 in Kentucky: Cup
– Wednesday July 15 at Charlotte Oval: ARCA
– Wednesday, July 15 in Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Open)
– Wednesday July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Race)
– Saturday, July 18 in Texas: Xfinity
– Saturday, July 18 in Texas: trucks
– Sunday, July 19 in Texas: Cup
– Thursday, July 23 in Kansas: Cup
– Friday, July 24 in Kansas: trucks
– Friday, July 24 in Kansas: ARCA
– Saturday, July 25 in Kansas: trucks
– Saturday, July 25 in Kansas: Xfinity
– Sunday, August 2 in New Hampshire: Cup.

