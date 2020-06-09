NASCAR announces its schedule until the first weekend of August – Up News Info Detroit

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new schedule revision that runs through the first weekend of August.

NASCAR has already rescheduled the races through June 21 and the update released Thursday begins next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The track will host ARCA, the Truck Series, two Cup Series races on consecutive days, June 27-28, and the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR will then move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a July 4 weekend event combined with the IndyCar Series. He then heads to Kentucky Speedway, the All-Star Race, and then Texas Motor Speedway.

Kansas Speedway will host the Series Cup for a race on Thursday night on July 23.

New Hampshire will host the Series Cup on August 2 in the final event announced in this latest revised schedule. NASCAR canceled eight points races in the Series Cup and the All-Star Race during a 10-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR has so far run nine national series events, five in the Cup, since it resumed on May 17 with no viewers.

NASCAR did not mention whether viewers will be allowed at any of the events: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky and Pocono said Thursday that their events would have no fans, while Kansas said it currently does not expect spectators. NASCAR's senior leadership has not been available for public comment since May 17.

The revisions announced Thursday:

– Friday June 26 in Pocono: ARCA

– Saturday, June 27 in Pocono: Trucks

– Saturday, June 27 in Pocono: Cup

– Sunday, June 28 in Pocono: Xfinity

– Sunday, June 28 in Pocono: Cup

– Saturday, July 4 in Indianapolis: Xfinity

– Sunday, July 5 in Indianapolis: Cup

– Thursday, July 9 in Kentucky: Xfinity

– Friday, July 10 in Kentucky: Xfinity

– Saturday, July 11 in Kentucky: Trucks

– Sunday, July 12 in Kentucky: Cup

– Wednesday July 15 at Charlotte Oval: ARCA

– Wednesday, July 15 in Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Open)

– Wednesday July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Race)

– Saturday, July 18 in Texas: Xfinity

– Saturday, July 18 in Texas: trucks

– Sunday, July 19 in Texas: Cup

– Thursday, July 23 in Kansas: Cup

– Friday, July 24 in Kansas: trucks

– Friday, July 24 in Kansas: ARCA

– Saturday, July 25 in Kansas: trucks

– Saturday, July 25 in Kansas: Xfinity

– Sunday, August 2 in New Hampshire: Cup.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

