MTV fires Dee Nguyen over Black Lives Matter comments – Up News Info

The current season of the MTV reality competition series The challenge He will go on without cast member Dee Nguyen after callous comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," the show announced Monday on Twitter. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we will broadcast our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and support those who speak out against injustice."

In Tweets deleted since then, Nguyen wrote "Idk, why do some of you think I'm anti BLM. I've been saying it since the day I lost my virginity." He also commented in an Instagram post about Floyd, writing that "people die every day," as reported by Us Weekly.

Nguyen issued an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. "The last 24 hours have made me realize what is important and that is forgiveness," he wrote. "I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to my colleagues whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my callous comments. Let me clarify that I am a POC who cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I am moving away from social media to focus on my well-being and mental health. This is not goodbye, I will see you again. "

Nguyen joined The challenge franchise in 2019 in War of words. She went on to compete in War of the worlds 2 and more recently in Total madness. She first appeared in the British reality series Geordie Shore.