Mountain Lion walks through the residential neighborhood of Daly City – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – A mountain lion was caught on video strolling through a residential neighborhood in Daly City at night.

After Daly City resident Oscar Guzmán was woken up in the middle of the night by an alert from his Ring app, he was shocked to replay a surveillance video showing a large mountain lion right in front of his home.

"For me to come out in this area it's pretty weird," said Guzmán, who lives near Hillcrest and Vendome streets in the neighborhood, known as the "Top of the Hill." The location is approximately one and a half miles from the outer perimeter of the San Bruno Mountain State Park.

The first video, shot at 2:03 am, shows the creature walking down the sidewalk. The second, recorded at 2:13 am, shows the mountain lion crossing the street in front of his house.

"I have never seen one in 30 years living here. I couldn't believe it. At first, I thought it was a big cat, but then, looking closer, I said," It is definitely a mountain lion, "said Guzmán." I was quite surprised. "

Guzmán said he wants to share the video so that his neighbors are more aware of their safety.

"My own father works late into the night, so I want to make sure everyone knows," Guzmán said.