Most California Movie Theaters Will Not Open Friday Despite Green Light – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Despite the good news yesterday for the California Department of Public Health exhibit that they may reopen as soon as this Friday, June 12, we hear that many notable networks will not. With that said, we understand that some independently owned cinemas may open their doors again.

This has been normal in various theaters in those states like Georgia and Texas that have eased their COVID-19 blocking restrictions in recent weeks. Some of the top reasons to stay closed include the lack of an exceptional rate, which doesn't start until the Russell Crowe movie from Solstice Studios Deranged July 1 followed by Warner Bros. $ 200M film Christopher Nolan Beginning July 17. But also, theaters need time to get ready – that is, restocking concessions, stocking up on security supplies like face masks, seat covers, antibacterial lotions, and wipes. A start from late June to early July for many is still in the cards. In addition, many theaters have paused their leases with the owners.

Also, while an auditorium level of 30% -50% capacity is financially feasible for most theater owners, a limit of 25% is stretching it for some.

Of the chains in California that we hear won't reopen on Friday, include AMC, Regal, Cinemark (which described a three-phase approach beginning June 19 in Dallas, TX), Alamo Drafthouse, Arclight Cinemas, Laemmle, Cinepolis and Landmark.

The Drive-In theaters, recently given the go-ahead to reopen in the Golden state, remain fully operational – the Tiki Mission in Monclair, the Roadium in Torrance, and the Paramount in Paramount, CA.

However, according to an exhibition executive consultant, “The importance of the opening date and California guidelines is that it gives confidence that within a couple of weeks we will likely be allowed 50% and allow Warner Bros continue marketing Beginning."