Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Milpitas – Up News Info San Francisco

MILPITAS (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County vector control plan crews to spray mosquito control treatments in parts of Milpitas later this week, after insects containing West Nile virus were found .

Mosquitoes collected in ZIP code 95035 tested positive for the virus, officials said in a statement Monday.

In response, the spraying will take place Thursday night in an area bordered by Dixon Landing Road to the north, North Milpitas Boulevard and North Abel Street to the east, Highway 237 and Bellew Drive to the west and North McCarthy Boulevard to the west .

People living in the area do not need to relocate, but they are urged to stay indoors to minimize exposure, Vector Control said. The chemicals, which are widely used by other vector control agencies, have been approved by state and federal regulators.

Officials plan to notify residents of the treatment area with door hangers, phone and email alerts through AlertSCC and social media.

First discovered in California in 2003, more than 7,000 people in the state contracted West Nile Virus and 309 people died, authorities said. For most people, the virus does not cause symptoms, but for some people, the virus can cause fever, headache, and body aches. In severe cases, West Nile Virus can cause significant neurological damage or even death.

People over the age of 50 and those with certain chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, and kidney disease, are at the highest risk for complications.