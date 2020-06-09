More rattlesnake sightings in bay area parks, trails and homes due to early mating season – Up News Info San Francisco

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF): If you think you've seen more snakes lately, you're absolutely right. Wildlife experts say there may be three times as many snakes as normal.

As if we didn't have enough to worry about these days, now snakes. Wildlife officials warn people to be vigilant after an increase in sightings.

“This year, it's absolutely crazy! In the next two to three weeks, we will really see rattlesnakes, the newborns for this year, "said Al Wolf, director of Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, in Petaluma." Typically, they are born in late August. , early September, but we'll see them in late June and early July of this year. "

Last February was unusually warm for an unusually extended period. The snakes began to reproduce months earlier. Throughout the Bay Area, adult rattlesnakes are foraging for food. A monster-sized buzzard was recently photographed on a local golf course eating its prey.

"This is a large male rattlesnake in this photo, eating a squirrel," said Wolf, looking at the photo.

As for the bite of this snake? "Oh yeah! It's poisonous and can cause a lot of trouble," Wolf said.

It's not just about golf courses, rattlesnakes are seen on trails, parks and occasionally around houses. Most are shy and non-aggressive, but if you hear the whistle, stay away!

"I love rattlesnakes. They are fantastic animals, great, ”said Wolf.

If a rattlesnake is injured or malnourished, the Sonoma County Reptile Rescue cares for the animal until it is released into the wild every Wednesday.

In some places, you can keep them as pets, Wolf said.

"They are legal as pets, believe it or not, except in certain counties where there is an ordinance that you cannot have a poisonous snake, but in Sonoma County it is perfectly legal to have a rattlesnake for those who want to." . "