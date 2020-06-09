Moniece Slaughter responds to Shemar Moore dating rumors

Instagram

Meanwhile, the former actor from & # 39; Criminal Minds & # 39; He uses the moment to talk about being biracial, saying that he is & # 39; proud to be black but I am also proud to be white & # 39 ;.

Moniece Slaughter is ending the rumors circulating about her and Shemar moore. In a new video on Instagram, the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywoodalum denied reports that she is dating the actor.

"If you see me posting on Instagram with him, I'm not fucking him. If you see me on Live with him, I'm not fucking him," Moniece insisted. The baby mother of Lil fizz He went on to say, "I have learned and Shemar has learned, we both keep our relationship off the Internet. I cry with him, he doesn't cry with me but he talks to me."

Meanwhile, Shemar took advantage of the moment to talk about being biracial. "I am half black and half white. I am proud to be black but I am also proud to be white," he said.Criminal minds"Shared alum". I understand what it's like to be treated like an idiot, but what I don't have is my fame or when I'm in the wrong place at the wrong time and nobody knows who I am, so I'm just an idiot on the street. "

"I've been thrown onto the sidewalk in my life. I understand what it is. I haven't been through [George] Floyd's situation, I haven't been through it, but I know what it is," he said. in saying

"I am not going to denounce the other side of me because I am looking at humanity," added Shemar. "My mother, who is white, who has just passed away, sorry for your loss, I appreciate it. I lost my best friend, but my mom, if she didn't think outside the box, she would have no life. This is a white woman from Boston back in the '60s. That was a very racially divided time and he thought outside the box and met my dad and forced me. "

He concluded by hinting that he embraced each side of him because "there are good and bad on all sides."