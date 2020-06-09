Moment bar patrons in Wellington celebrate lifting restrictions in New Zealand

It may have been a Monday night, but for these Wellington bar jumpers, reaching Alert Level 1 was reason enough for a night on the tiles.
Gamblers at Wellington & # 39; s Danger danger The pub at Courtenay Place celebrated the biggest milestone in the best way they know how: shaking it on the dance floor.
Security images showing the time the clock went to Tuesday, ushering in near normality for New Zealanders after weeks of COVID-19related to the outage was provided to Stuff NZ.
Danger Hazard owner Matt McLaughlin said the video showed the kiwis were welcoming the loosening of restrictions with open arms.
"It's a great video of midnight punches and everyone jumping off their chairs and jumping on the dance floor. It's a pretty tough case," said McLaughlin.
The president of the Hospitality New Zealand branch expected Monday's excellent participation to usher in a revival for the hospitality sector that has been hit hard by COVID-19.
"People want to socialize. They have been locked up for three months and they want to go out and see their friends."