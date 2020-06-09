Model Anok Yai reflects on racial injustice in the fashion industry

Super model Anok Yai it is opening up about its experiences with "racial injustice,quot;.

The 22-year-old star, who made history in 2018 as the second black model to open a Prada show (Naomi Campbell the first being in 1997), he recently wrote a powerful essay for Or, Oprah magazine.

In addition to sharing his personal experiences with "racial injustice," he also spoke about the fashion industry, his friendship with the French fashion editor. Carine Roitfeld and more.

"Although I am still dealing with racial injustice, I am proud to have stood up for what I believed in, regardless of the amount of pressure put on me," she wrote. "I want people to see that everyone has a story. Their reality may not be the same reality for the person right in front of you, so listen and learn about them before you make them known."

On the subject of the trial, Anok referred to Carine's recent Instagram post, which has since been removed but was captured and shared on Diet Prada's Instagram account.