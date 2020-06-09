Model Anok Yai reflects on racial injustice in the fashion industry

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the fashion business
Super model Anok Yai it is opening up about its experiences with "racial injustice,quot;.
The 22-year-old star, who made history in 2018 as the second black model to open a Prada show (Naomi Campbell the first being in 1997), he recently wrote a powerful essay for Or, Oprah magazine.
In addition to sharing his personal experiences with "racial injustice," he also spoke about the fashion industry, his friendship with the French fashion editor. Carine Roitfeld and more.
"Although I am still dealing with racial injustice, I am proud to have stood up for what I believed in, regardless of the amount of pressure put on me," she wrote. "I want people to see that everyone has a story. Their reality may not be the same reality for the person right in front of you, so listen and learn about them before you make them known."
On the subject of the trial, Anok referred to Carine's recent Instagram post, which has since been removed but was captured and shared on Diet Prada's Instagram account.
For a bit of backstory: The French fashion editor uploaded a photo of her with Anok and captioned it, "I miss you." In the comments section, Carine added: "Anok is not a black woman, she is my friend."
However, many felt that the post appeared to be deaf. Many also noted how Carine erased Anok's identity as a black woman.
"I'm sorry about what's going on here …" commented one user in Carine's post, which screenshot from Diet Prada. "Don't use his skin to make you feel better about the everyday casual racism you are involved in. This is DEEPLY offensive."
Another replied, "Ummm, she is definitely a BLACK WOMAN and the fact that you think you have to erase her race to make this point is part of the problem."
"You are so deaf. She is a black woman," someone else replied. "Just because you accept her doesn't erase her heritage and doesn't change her experience. Also, during everything that happens, do you post a photo of yourself with your black friend? He seems selfish."
Carine later issued an apology and said "she made a serious mistake and asked not to be judged on my words, but on my actions now and in the future."
In light of the French fashion publisher's publication, Anok addressed the controversy for the first time.
"Many people have asked what my reaction was to a callous post from a friend of mine on Instagram last week," the model shared. "Of course, it was jarring, and it was just one of many similar microaggressions that I experienced during my time in fashion. But the most important point I would like to focus on is that the fashion industry needs to be educated … and Quick."
Anok noted that he has experienced "racial injustice,quot; in the fashion industry.
"When I was lucky enough to find a career in modeling, I thought I might stop experiencing racial injustice. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead, racist encounters became more public and expository," he explained. "I can name as many situations where color models like me have experienced racism and microaggression. That in itself is a problem."
"The lack of reaction on set or behind the scenes is what often caught my attention," he continued. "I witnessed so many different situations in which the models were forced to defend themselves, with very little support around them, if any. The pain and the feeling of loneliness in those moments of vulnerability were unbearable,quot; .
The 22-year-old model also pointed out how the fashion industry depends on the black community to educate them, with which she disagrees.
"Industry seems to depend on the black community at large to educate them about black history, as if we were forced to do so," said Anok. "Black models shouldn't have to teach working professionals how to deal with our hair and skin day after day. Educate yourself and get ready. It's your job. The world is changing before our very eyes, and we will not be tolerant of bigotry. for longer. "
In the light of George Floyddeath Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud ArberyAfter death and many others, Anok explained that "the world has been awakened with force."
"The human race is finally coming together to fight the cause of injustice: overt and covert racism, along with blatant abuse of power," he said. "The public is finally seeking well-deserved justice for the murders of black men and women across the country, as state and local governments have failed our community time and time again. And it couldn't be sadder, even more proud." .
He noted that these "far-reaching problems of racism,quot; go beyond those that have been killed in recent months.
"Our broken system must be addressed at all levels for this country to move forward, and attacking police brutality, the wicked belly of our society, is the most urgent place to start," he continued.
Adding: "I am hopeful. For the first time, I see the world united as an unstoppable force against racism. Driven by anger, power and solidarity, everyone from the highest to the lowest socio-economic level begins to realizing that if we unite and keep the momentum alive, the movement we've created will result in lasting change. "
Read Anok's full essay here.