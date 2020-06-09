MLB 2020 Draft Order – Updated List of Picks for the 5 Rounds and Competitive Balance Picks

He is alone at the top.
For fans of four teams picking in the top five of the 2020 MLB Draft, it's bittersweet: They suck right now, but the value of high draft picks can alter the future of a franchise, if they develop and develop.
The Royals, Orioles, Marlins and Tigers again choose among the top five in this year's MLB Draft, four of the same five out of last year's top five teams. This will be the second time in three years that the Tigers have made the No. 1 overall pick after taking pitcher Casey Mize in the 2018 edition of the draft.
With the coronavirus pandemic altering sporting norms, this year's MLB Draft is a bit different: There are only five rounds in this year's version, when there are usually 40. The shortening of the draft could cause a number of interesting by-products, including high school students. who previously decided to enter the draft to attend college and students who stayed in school during their senior year instead of signing as some examples.
This year, there are no compensatory picks after the initial 29, either, with none of the eight qualified free agents playing for a revenue-sharing team this year.
That said, there are still their standard first-round picks, with 29 teams except the Astros, whose first-round pick was lost as part of the punishment for their cartel-stealing scandal, making picks on Wednesday, June 10.
Below is the complete MLB draft order for 2020, which includes competitive balances and compensation selections.
Draft MLB 2020 order
There are five rounds with a total of 160 selections in the MLB 2020 Draft. MLB officials decided to reduce the project from 40 rounds to five due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keep in mind that the Astros lost their first-round pick as part of MLB penalties for illegally stealing signs.
Round 1
|Collect
|Equipment
|Registration 2019
|one)
|Detroit Tigers
|47-114
|2)
|Baltimore Orioles
|54-108
|3)
|Miami Marlins
|57-105
|4)
|Kansas City Royals
|59-103
|5)
|Toronto Blue Jays
|67-95
|6)
|Seattle Sailors
|68-94
|7)
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|69-93
|8)
|San Diego Padres
|70-92
|9)
|Colorado Rockies
|71-91
|10)
|Los Angeles Angels
|72-90
|eleven)
|Chicago White Sox
|72-89
|12)
|Cincinnati Reds
|75-87
|13)
|San Francisco Giants
|77-85
|14)
|Texas Rangers
|78-84
|fifteen.
|Philadelphia phillies
|81-81
|sixteen.
|Chicago Cubs
|84-78
|17)
|Boston Red Sox
|84-78
|18)
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|85-77
|19)
|New York Mets
|86-76
|twenty)
|Milwaukee Brewers
|89-73
|twenty-one)
|St. Louis Cardinals
|91-71
|22)
|Washington nationals
|93-69
|2. 3)
|Cleveland Indians
|93-69
|24)
|Tampa Bay Rays
|96-66
|25)
|Atlanta Braves
|97-65
|26)
|Oakland A & # 39; s
|97-65
|27)
|Minnesota Twins
|101-61
|28)
|New York Yankees
|103-59
|29)
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|106-56
Note: There are no Round 1 compensation selections in 2020.
Competitive balance round A
|Collect
|Equipment
|30)
|Baltimore Orioles
|31)
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|32)
|Kansas City Royals
|33)
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|3. 4)
|San Diego Padres
|35)
|Colorado Rockies
|36)
|Cleveland Indians
|37)
|Tampa Bay Rays (via St. Louis)
Round 2
The Astros and Red Sox lost their second-round picks as part of their penalties for illegally stealing signs.
The Angels, Braves, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Yankees lost second-round picks for signing qualified free agents.
|38. Detroit Tigers
|39. Baltimore Orioles
|40. Miami Marlins
|41. Kansas City Royals
|42. Toronto Blue Jays
|43. Seattle Mariners
|44. Pittsburgh Pirates
|45. San Diego Padres
|46. Colorado Rockies
|47. Chicago White Sox
|48. Cincinnati Reds
|49. San Francisco Giants
|50. Texas Rangers
|51. Chicago Cubs
|52. New York Mets
|53. Milwaukee Brewers
|54. St. Louis Cardinals
|55. Washington Nationals
|56. Cleveland Indians
|57. Tampa Bay Rays
|58. Oakland A & # 39; s
|59. Minnesota Twins
|60. Los Angeles Dodgers
Competitive balance round B
|61. Miami Marlins
|62. Detroit Tigers
|63. St. Louis Cardinals (via Rays)
|64. Seattle Mariners (via Brewers)
|65. Cincinnati Reds
|66. Los Angeles Dodgers (via Twins)
Compensation selections
|67. San Francisco Giants
|68. San Francisco Giants
|69. New York Mets
|70. St. Louis Cardinals
|71. Washington Nationals
|72. Houston Astros
Rounds 3-5
Here is the order for the remaining selections in rounds 3-5. Please note that these selections cannot be exchanged, so the order of the selections after the second round remains the same.
The Twins lost their third-round pick for signing Josh Donaldson and the Yankees lost their fifth-round pick for signing Gerrit Cole.
|Detroit Tigers
|Baltimore Orioles
|Miami Marlins
|Kansas City Royals
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Seattle Sailors
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|San Diego Padres
|Colorado Rockies
|Los Angeles Angels
|Chicago White Sox
|Cincinnati Reds
|San Francisco Giants
|Texas Rangers
|Philadelphia phillies
|Chicago Cubs
|Boston Red Sox
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|New York Mets
|Milwaukee Brewers
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Washington nationals
|Cleveland Indians
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Atlanta Braves
|Oakland A & # 39; s
|Minnesota Twins
|New York Yankees
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Houston Astros