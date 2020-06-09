Mitt Romney is working on an alternative to the Democrats' police reform bill

Senator Mitt Romney says he wants to pass legislation to address systemic racism and excessive force on the police.

But the Utah Republican and former Massachusetts governor say Democrats have yet to make a good-faith effort on reforms that "are bound to pass."

After becoming the first Republican senator to participate in a demonstration against police brutality following the "heinous murder,quot; of George Floyd, Romney told reporters in Washington, DC, that he was working with colleagues in the Republican Party on a bill. with more bipartisan appeal than the sweeping Reform Package unveiled Monday by Democrats in the House and Senate.

"I realized that the Democrats introduced legislation," he said. "It's about 140 pages; I haven't read it all yet. But the fact that it has no Republican sponsors, the fact that no effort was made to contact any of us and have a say in the legislation, suggests that it is designed to be a message, rather than real legislation. They recognize that this house is mostly republican and if they want something to pass, they need people on both sides of the aisle. "

The former presidential candidate said he spoke to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott on Monday afternoon, the only black Republican senator, who has been working with fellow Republican colleagues on legislation aimed at "providing justice to all people of color and all citizens. " However, it is unclear whether his proposals will satisfy Democrats' calls for meaningful action in response to the latest series of highly publicized police killings of black people.

Romney's office said Tuesday that it is too early in the process to go into detail, though the senator mentioned to reporters on Monday that the discussions included "some form of supervisory oversight,quot; to determine whether officers have become forcefully involved. unnecessary or racist attacks, as well as additional training on de-escalation and bias.

That's a far cry from what Democrats proposed Monday; In addition to increased responsibility and training measures, its legislation would prohibit stranglings and arrest warrants, create a federal registry to compile records of misconduct (so that "troubled officers,quot; cannot simply move to another jurisdiction), and It would make it easier to sue officers for violating people's rights, increase the use of body cameras, and limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

Some Republicans have expressed openness to several of these provisions, but Romney said no Democrats contacted him, or any of his fellow Republicans, unless he knows of it. (Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, publicly tweeted to Romney to ask if he would support his independent bill to remove qualified immunity, which is co-sponsored by a former Republican congressman-turned-libertarian.)

"Every time you see legislation that only has people in a party that supports it, then you know it's not meant to pass," said Romney. "It's meant to make a statement. And they're making a statement and we'll look at their legislation and see if there are things in there that make sense. We're going to try to create something that has broader bipartisan appeal."

According to Politico, Democratic leaders hope to vote on his bill in the House, where they have a majority, before the end of June. However, they also reportedly acknowledged their slim chances of passing the Republican-controlled Senate, where even a widely backed bipartisan bill to recognize lynching as a federal crime recently had delays.

Romney said Monday that he had not yet spoken to anyone in the White House about the police reform bill that Republicans were crafting, but assumed that President Donald Trump would support reforms that "provide better care for all of our citizens." Despite the Republican president's divisive response to the recent unrest in the wake of Floyd's death, Romney said speaking in support of "black life matters,quot; and racial justice should not be a polarized issue.

While calling calls by some left-wing activists to cut funding for police departments a "silly idea," Romney added that addressing prejudice among individual officers and reducing "systemic racism,quot; are "high priorities and they must be considered and pursued aggressively. "

According to Romney, a "vast majority,quot; of police officers do an "excellent job,quot; and "provide a critical measure of security for all of us." But he said Floyd's death, the latest example in a pattern of disproportionate police violence against blacks, prompted him to march on Sunday.

"My party obviously has an embarrassingly small share of the African American vote," said Romney. “I certainly did it in my elections (2012) and we have done it ever since. And I would like to see that change, but that was not what motivated me to get up and speak. I saw a heinous murder carried out by a person with a badge. "