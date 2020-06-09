Minnesota Weather: Tornado threat continues in downtown Minn .; Christopher's remains bring heavy rain and flash floods to southeast Minnesota – Up News Info

Severe weather is rolling through central and southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday night. Here are the latest updates:

7:09 p.m.: Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that rain is gathering rapidly in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Reports of 3 "of rain have already fallen in the warning area. Rain will continue to cause problems with streams, roads and even the possibility of landslides. Be careful in this area. pic.twitter.com/EAigsoNEUs – Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) June 10, 2020

6:59 p.m.: A flash flood warning was issued for Fillmore and Winona counties in Minnesota until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

6:36 p.m.: Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the tornado threat is still possible for the rest of Tuesday in central Minnesota.

A funnel cloud is reported near New Munich in Stearns County. Your potential for more tonight. The risk of tornadoes is low, but they are still possible. pic.twitter.com/e1Z1RBbgUd – Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) June 9, 2020

5:50 p.m.: A tornado warning is in effect for Kandiyohi County until 6 p.m.

Below is our previous meteorological history, which focuses on heavy rains and the threat of flash floods brought by the remnants of Tropical Storm Christopher:

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Tuesday morning sun and warm temperatures are expected to give way to heavy rains and storms as remnants of Tropical Storm Christopher enter the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service says heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected across Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and through Wednesday. The southeast corner of the state, including the Twin Cities subway, is under flash flood watch.

Meteorologist Riley O & # 39; Connor says some communities near Rochester could see more than 3 inches of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms will cover the area this afternoon and will continue through Wednesday. A cooler and drier climate follows. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/r2oBDkoGpc – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 9, 2020

Along with Cristobal's humidity, a cold front is also expected to wash over Minnesota, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s on Wednesday.

While the clouds will remain until Thursday, the weekend appears to be sunny and mild, with peaks in the upper 1970s.