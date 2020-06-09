Minnesota Weather: Tornado threat continues in downtown Minn .; Christopher's remains bring heavy rain and flash floods to southeast Minnesota – Up News Info

Home Local News Minnesota Weather: Tornado threat continues in downtown Minn .; Christopher's remains bring...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Severe weather is rolling through central and southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday night. Here are the latest updates:

7:09 p.m.: Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that rain is gathering rapidly in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

6:59 p.m.: A flash flood warning was issued for Fillmore and Winona counties in Minnesota until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

6:36 p.m.: Up News Info meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the tornado threat is still possible for the rest of Tuesday in central Minnesota.

5:50 p.m.: A tornado warning is in effect for Kandiyohi County until 6 p.m.

Below is our previous meteorological history, which focuses on heavy rains and the threat of flash floods brought by the remnants of Tropical Storm Christopher:
______________________________________________

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Tuesday morning sun and warm temperatures are expected to give way to heavy rains and storms as remnants of Tropical Storm Christopher enter the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service says heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected across Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and through Wednesday. The southeast corner of the state, including the Twin Cities subway, is under flash flood watch.

Meteorologist Riley O & # 39; Connor says some communities near Rochester could see more than 3 inches of rain.

Along with Cristobal's humidity, a cold front is also expected to wash over Minnesota, dropping temperatures to the upper 60s on Wednesday.

While the clouds will remain until Thursday, the weekend appears to be sunny and mild, with peaks in the upper 1970s.

