Minnesota State Soldier Injured After Northern Minnesota Vehicle Accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota state soldier is recovering after a car accident in Fort Ripley Township early Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol received a call to 911 just after 7:10 a.m. from an accident at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 2. The accident involved a state patrol car and a Ford F- 150 and occurred in the northbound lanes of the intersection.

Authorities say both cars sustained significant damage as a result of the crash. The soldier involved in the accident was taken from the patrol car and flown to the North Memorial Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

F-150 driver Jeffrey Fink of Little Falls, 38, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Private Gregg Gerhartz, who was not responding to an emergency call, did not have the emergency lights or siren activated at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.