Minnesota coronavirus: latest COVID-19 headlines from June 9, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Within 24 hours, Minnesota bars, pools and gyms will be reopened at reduced capacity. In addition, restaurants will be able to seat diners indoors for the first time since March. Meanwhile, health officials are urging those who participated in George Floyd's protests to get tested. Free trials are available in the Twin Cities every Tuesday and Wednesday for the next few weeks.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

7:18 a.m.: A group of economists says the U.S. economy went into recession in February, ending the longest expansion on record just as the new coronavirus began to spread rapidly across the country.

Free trial sites have been installed in the Twin Cities, close to the protest sites, and will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday (noon to 6 p.m.) for the next few weeks.

