Minneapolis residents share frustration and hope with the Police Conduct Oversight Commission – Up News Info

– People shared their ideas and frustration with the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission on Tuesday night.

Volunteers appointed by the mayor and city council represent the community and help shape police policy.

The virtual online meeting was a space for the community to share and the commission to listen.

"It is right now that reform is really possible," said community member Caitlin Gokey.

More than a dozen people called as part of the public comment, some with praise, others with criticism and concern.

READ MORE: Hennepin County Judge Orders Mpls. Police department to make immediate changes

“Have you weighed in on nine city council members to remove the police? What role should you play in that process? Said a community member named Al.

"It is very clear that it is not assuring anyone of anything and it is not a credible public body," said a community member named Daniel.

The commission allowed Angela Smith to review the three minutes allotted for speaking. Her brother David died in Minneapolis police custody after being held at the YMCA center in 2010.

"MPD evaluated him as having a mental health crisis, they still savored him and pinned him to the floor with one knee in his back until he died," Smith said.

READ MORE: Dissolving MPD could impact tourism, plan important events

The family settled in 2013, but Smith said the move occurred only after police agreed to educate officers about the restricted position where she was having trouble breathing.

"Now I'm reliving horrible trauma," said Smith. "All our efforts were in vain."

She wanted to know what happened to that training. The oversight commission had no responses during this meeting, but said they were listening.

A commissioner said he requested information about the Smith case Tuesday morning. They told him to submit a formal request for data practices.