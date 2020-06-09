Mike Johnson remembers meeting someone who had never met a black person

Mike Johnson is to let people know that there is no "excuse,quot; for being "ignorant,quot; these days.
First Bachelorette party contestant spoke to Maham Qadri, the CEO and founder of Texapreneur, a podcast highlighting small businesses in the Texas region. In this interview, which focused primarily on entrepreneurship, the former portfolio manager told Maham that in the past he used to understand how people could be "ignorant,quot; when it comes to race, particularly when he lived in Dallas, but not anymore.
"I met people who had never met a black person. Literally, in the 2010s, in the last decade, I met people who had never met a black person who puzzled me, but it made me realize that those people they can be really ignorant, "he explained. "But since the dawn of social media, you can no longer be ignorant, it's out there."
He added that now that people can document police brutality and share their experiences on social media, "there is no excuse for not knowing better,quot; about race.
Thanks to your time in Hannah Brownthe season of High schoolThe 32-year-old now has a great platform and says he is being "extremely vocal,quot; when it comes to discussing the need for racial equality.
More importantly, he said that his thousands of followers are "receptive,quot; to the message he is trying to share and hopes they really learn from it. Mike said, "We can all do something that is educating ourselves and saying it when we see it."
She previously wrote on Instagram that she "does not believe it is the responsibility of black men or women in this country to continue to carry the emotional and intellectual burden of explaining our cultural wounds," but promised that she would use her role as an audience. figure to promote progress. "I look forward to the days to come when we have respectful conversations in this space, with an enriched sense of culture, a broader education, and a deeper understanding and love for all people," Johnson shared.
Mike's comments come amid calls for change within The Bachelor franchise with Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron and Lauren Burnham, among others, by signing a petition demanding a large number of actions, including a black lead for season 25 of The Bachelor.
Further, Rachel Lindsay, the only person of color to lead the series, said on her blog. Honestly rach that he would not return to the franchise if he did not address his race issues.
"Here's my point … if the National Football League, an organization notoriously known for not endorsing its athletes of color, can make a statement condemning racism and its systemic oppression and admitting they were wrong not to listen in the past So the Bachelor franchise can certainly follow suit. Only time will tell how the franchise will respond, but to date they have remained silent. Until then, be sure to tune in on Mondays for all white reasons to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons. Ever, as every week will highlight what's wrong with this franchise. "
To hear more about Mike and Maham's conversation, listen to the entire podcast when it launches on Thursday, June 11.