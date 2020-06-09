Mike Johnson remembers meeting someone who had never met a black person

Mike Johnson is to let people know that there is no "excuse,quot; for being "ignorant,quot; these days.

First Bachelorette party contestant spoke to Maham Qadri, the CEO and founder of Texapreneur, a podcast highlighting small businesses in the Texas region. In this interview, which focused primarily on entrepreneurship, the former portfolio manager told Maham that in the past he used to understand how people could be "ignorant,quot; when it comes to race, particularly when he lived in Dallas, but not anymore.

"I met people who had never met a black person. Literally, in the 2010s, in the last decade, I met people who had never met a black person who puzzled me, but it made me realize that those people they can be really ignorant, "he explained. "But since the dawn of social media, you can no longer be ignorant, it's out there."

He added that now that people can document police brutality and share their experiences on social media, "there is no excuse for not knowing better,quot; about race.