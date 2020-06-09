MGM Closes Its First Deal With 'Austin Powers' Producer Jennifer Todd – Up News Info

MGM has finalized a feature film production agreement with producer Jennifer Todd and her company Jennifer Todd Pictures.

The deal reunites Todd with MGM Film Group President Michael De Luca, who worked together in the 1990s when he produced the Austin Powers franchise, Boiler roomand Occasionally for New Line when De Luca was at the helm of the studio. The duo recently produced the 89th and 90th Academy Awards, presented by Jimmy Kimmel.

"MGM's enduring legacy as a home to great storytellers is further refined with the addition of Jennifer to our study family," said De Luca. "The opportunity to make movies with Jennifer is enormously exciting for both of us and we are more than delighted that she is joining us here," added Pamela Abdy, President of MGM Film Group.

Todd said: “I started my career producing movies for Mike and I am delighted to have the opportunity again. Mike, Pam and I share a deep love for film and I am very excited to see what we can do together. "

Brittany Hapner will continue to develop and produce with Todd as the company's senior vice president, with Chloe Hales as creative executive.

Todd recently produced the Warner Bros drama. The way back starring Ben Affleck. She is also an EP on Showtime City on a hill starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Her filmography that raises nearly $ 3 billion includes movies like Jason Bourne, Alice in Wonderland, Alice through the mirror, Celeste and Jesse forever, Through the universe, Memory and Affleck's Live at night. She serves as Governor in the Producers Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Todd's deal was negotiated by Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.