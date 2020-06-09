Melbourne, survivor of the Whakaari / White Island eruption, talks about pain, anxiety, pain

Yesterday she wrote in Instagram on the sixth anniversary of his "worst nightmare,quot;.

"Honestly, every time it's the ninth of every month I can feel my heart beating and my body tense as the memory floods my mind," wrote Browitt.

"I get anxious. I hate him so much that it doesn't get any easier."

He suffered severe burns to 70 percent of his body, and his father Paul and younger sister Krystal died.

Krystal Browitt was the first Australian to be confirmed dead after the eruption. Her father Paul Browitt died in the hospital a month later. (Facebook)

Browitt spent more than six months in the hospital recovering from his burns.

Her mother, Marie, decided to stay aboard the cruise ship they were traveling on, and was unharmed.

"It hurts more and more when I think about how long it has been since the last time I was with my father and sister," Browitt wrote.

"I still wish I could go back in time and have searched for them in disorder to have sat with them, been with them."

"It hurts and my heart hurts every day."

Shortly after taking this photo, a volcanic eruption killed Stephanie Browitt's sister and left her with severe burns. Her father died in the hospital weeks later. (Instagram)

Browitt wrote that the disaster appears to have happened yesterday.

"The weather feels weird right now. I just hope that all the other victims and I 'drive' because that's all we can do," he wrote.

"We are simply picking up the pieces of our new lives and doing the best we can do."

He thanked his friends for their kindness, compassion and constant support.

Twenty-one people died in the eruption, including two whose bodies were never found.

Many of those killed were Australian tourists.