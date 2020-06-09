Meet the 3 women who founded the Black Lives Matter movement

On February 26, 2012, 17 year old Trayvon Martin He was shot dead while returning to the home he was visiting in a gated community in Sanford, Florida.

A month later, President Barack ObamaMaking his first public comments on the case, he said: "If I had a child, it would look like Trayvon." A full investigation into what happened was imperative, he said.

On July 13, 2013, George Zimmerman, a volunteer neighborhood watch commander who saw Trayvon walking in his neighborhood, decided that he might be a threat, followed him, confronted him, and, after a brief fight, finally killed him, he was acquitted of the charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Horrified by the verdict, Patrisse Cullors, Alice Garza and Opal Tometi took action.