Meet the 3 women who founded the Black Lives Matter movement

On February 26, 2012, 17 year old Trayvon Martin He was shot dead while returning to the home he was visiting in a gated community in Sanford, Florida.
A month later, President Barack ObamaMaking his first public comments on the case, he said: "If I had a child, it would look like Trayvon." A full investigation into what happened was imperative, he said.
On July 13, 2013, George Zimmerman, a volunteer neighborhood watch commander who saw Trayvon walking in his neighborhood, decided that he might be a threat, followed him, confronted him, and, after a brief fight, finally killed him, he was acquitted of the charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.
Horrified by the verdict, Patrisse Cullors, Alice Garza and Opal Tometi took action.
Although you tend to feel that certain movements are fully surfacing on newspaper pages, in cable news headlines and on Twitter feeds, they all started as an idea. A thought that originates from a person's brain, which perhaps becomes a hashtag or a t-shirt slogan, and sometimes even a true call to action.
Or, in the case of Black Lives Matter, all of the above, and a cultural calculation.
"The only thing I remember from that night other than crying until I fell asleep that night was the way I felt incredibly vulnerable, incredibly exposed and incredibly furious as a black person," Garza, then director of special projects for the Alliance National Domestic Workers in Oakland, California, she said, recalling the day she saw Zimmerman's verdict appear on Facebook. She was at a local bar with her husband, and they were surrounded by people discouraged by the news.
She said The Guardian in 2015, "Seeing these black people come out of the bar, and it was like we couldn't look at each other. We carried this burden with us every day, of racism and white supremacy. It was a verdict that said: black people she's not sure in the United States. "
Garza went home and posted on Facebook, writing, "I'm still amazed at how little black lives matter." He concluded with: "Black people. I love you. I love us. Our lives matter."
Cullors, a Los Angeles prison reform artist, teacher, and activist, republished Garza's message, adding the hashtag "#blacklivesmatter,quot;.
The next day, Garza and Cullors, friends for 10 years since they met at an activist conference, talked about what they could do to bring about change, to wake up the rest of the world to the fact that what happened to Trayvon Martin was not some kind of abnormal occurrence, but that his death and countless others were linked, all part of the pattern of racism embedded in the very fabric of this nation.
Opal Tometi, who was executive director of the Black Alliance for Fair Immigration in New York City, saw the hashtag online and called Garza. "I felt a sense of urgency about the next steps we could take together to change history," Tometi reminded Glamor in 2016, when the trio was honored at the Women of the Year magazine banquet.
She explained to Cosmopolitan in 2016, "It was really my younger brother who (is in his late teens) who inspired me to get involved in this type of work. I learned a lot from him and from his life, and when Trayvon Martin was killed and George Zimmerman was acquitted, he was the first person that came to my mind. This movement and the new tools we are using allow the new generations to get involved and see themselves as part of the change that is possible in our country. "
So after connecting with Garza and Cullors, whom he first met, Tometi bought the domain name and built their digital platform, including social media accounts where they encouraged people to tell their stories, using the tag #blacklivesmatter. Demonstrations had emerged the same night of the Zimmerman verdict, but BLM's first planned demonstration in Los Angeles was a march to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
"It is deliberate. We have done it from the beginning." Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter, said The American perspective. "The day George Zimmerman was acquitted, we all went to Leimert Park. That's where all the blacks left when something happened; you didn't need a Facebook post. People were hanging around, hugging each other. Then we decided to leave. A debate with Another organizer who wanted to march south on Crenshaw Boulevard. He was holding a megaphone and I yelled, "Go north!" If you go south to black neighborhoods, nobody cares what you do. If you go north to neighborhoods whiter and richer, they do. "
The phrase made the rounds. They weren't the only group that formed in the wake of Martin's death, but they were the ones that most effectively harnessed the power of social media. But, as Tometi recalled The New Yorker Recently, "we started more as a platform and space to develop community and share analysis."
Then on August 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri, a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old boy. Michael Brown Jr.
Brown had been accused of stealing a few packets of cigarettes from a convenience store and then leaving with his friend. Officer Darren Wilson heard the dispatch call, and when he saw the two men meeting the description provided, he blocked the road with his SUV and radioed for backup. According to the 86-page report on what happened that was published in 2015 by the US Department of Justice. In the US, Brown locked the door when Wilson tried to get out, they exchanged words and, Wilson said, Brown hit him through the driver's side window.
Wilson fired his gun twice, hitting Brown in the hand. Brown started running down the street. Wilson got out of the SUV and Brown, who had run about 180 feet away, turned and started walking toward Wilson (according to several eyewitnesses interviewed by federal investigators). Wilson told investigators that he had ordered Brown to drop to the ground, but the young man continued to walk toward him and then took his right waist. Wilson then proceeded to fire 10 more bullets, hitting Brown at least six times, including in the chest and forehead.
A paramedic declared Brown, who had been unarmed, dead at the scene. His body remained there for four hours, giving local residents enough time to gather and become increasingly enraged by Brown's apparent contempt for humanity and the actions of the police.
The protests started the next day.
Upon learning of the events in Missouri, Cullors, Garza and Tometi organized a Black Lives Matter Freedom Trip to Ferguson that enrolled more than 500 people from across the country.
But by then, the phrase had taken on a life of its own: it was on the lips of protesters everywhere, people with whom the founders had never interacted before; the hashtag rated countless online posts; and quickly became part of the cultural lexicon, finally invoked by President Obama, by Beyoncé, by athletes, by Law and order: SVU.
In January 2015, the American Dialect Center selected #blacklivesmatter as their word of the year. In 2016, Garza was a representative of California. Barbara LeeInvited in Obama's final State of the Union address. In 2017, they received the Sydney Peace Prize, Australia's top honor for world peacemakers.
"From my younger brother to immigrant women and queer blacks, those are the people who keep me going," Tometi said. Glamor. "When I think of his various acts of courage, he reminds me that I am not alone and that we can do even more and that we deserve more, so we have to move on … We have built a brotherhood, a community. Friends and people who take care of you who support you, inspire you but also challenge you. And they can get up together. "
Of course, nothing is so simple. It was not a war cry that simply lived happily ever after.
Opponents and more virulent opponents treated the phrase "Black Lives Matter,quot; with disdain and falsely anointed the group as a gang of ravagers against the police and racism against whites. "All lives matter,quot; became the instinctive response of those who refused to acknowledge or even try to understand the message at the center of the BLM movement.
"The reality, of course, is yes," said Garza. The Guardian"But we live in a world where some lives matter more than others. & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; effectively neutralizes the fact that black people are fighting for their lives right now."
Then, as the 2016 presidential race heated up, critics who otherwise supported BLM accused them of not having a clearer mission statement as racial tensions erupted across the country.
"The fundamental and ongoing problem here is apparently that the vast majority of protesters do not have a specific agenda for which they are arguing," David J. Garrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Carrying the Cross: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conferencehe commented to the Los Angeles Times in July 2016.
But, as those who lead the renewed charge for equality and economic, social and political justice argue, times have changed.
"After King was killed in 1968, the cane was basically dropped on the street," attorney and professor Nekima Levy-Pounds, who at the time was president of the NAACP's Minneapolis chapter, told the Times. "For the younger generation, there is not much we can point to since the King assassination, so these people are not necessarily in a position to tell young activists what to do."
"As organizers, we have to think that every day we are having an impact," Cullors told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. "Are we changing the material conditions for blacks? I think yes, we have had an impact. I think part of what we are seeing in the rise of white nationalism is their response to Black Lives Matter, it is their response to a Increasing fight for equal rights, civil rights and human rights. "
Not that there were no problems with the way a story plays out. Legends take over, flawed details are passed, a version of events escapes with the narrative.
Protesters singing "Hands up, don't shoot!" and keeping his hands in the air became the lingering picture in the wake of Michael Brown's death, although the Justice Department investigation later determined that Brown's hands were not raised when he was shot, or shot in the back, as the friend who had been with Brown that day originally told authorities. The Justice Department concluded that Wilson acted in self-defense and did not violate Brown's civil rights.
"Now that black lives are important to everyone, it is imperative that we continue to march and give voice to those killed in racially charged incidents at the hands of the police and others," wrote the Washington Post& # 39; s Jonathan Capeheart, who had previously criticized the decision not to indict Wilson, but was still encouraged by the attention paid to him in 2015. "But we must never allow ourselves to march under the banner of a false narrative on behalf of someone who would otherwise It would offend our sense of right and wrong. And when we discover that we have, we must acknowledge it, admit our mistake, and keep marching. That's what I've done here. "
And when critics smell blood in the water, they won't even wait for you to dump meat on them, and BLM critics had a disgusting picnic with the Justice Department findings.
But the main message from BLM is that Brown should be alive: better police training, a better social framework, more educational and economic opportunities for communities of color, less animosity between African Americans and law enforcement, the end of racism embedded in the whole The criminal justice system, any or all of which could have resulted in a better outcome, still resonates loud and clear.
Because a second Justice Department report also found the Ferguson Police Department to be a disaster, police officers frequently abused their authority in the community and trampled on the civil rights of black residents. A tragedy everywhere.
"The first thing Black Lives Matter had to do was remind people that racism existed in this country because when we had Obama, people thought we were post-racial," Cullors told the Times.
"That was the debate. Was racism over? And very quickly we understood that it was not over. And then the second was to talk about anti-black racism. And then I think the next step for Black Lives Matter was to decide," What was our goal? "
Cullers, Garza and Tepeti founded BLM to make it known that what happened to Trayvon Martin was a reflection of the dangers black people face every day, not just from the police, not just because they are targets of punctual discrimination but simply for caring about your own business
Trayvon took care of the business of life, walking to his father's fiancée's house with iced tea and bowls from 7 to 11. How it was Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy shot dead in 2014 by a Cleveland police officer who claimed to have mistaken the boy's Airsoft pistol for a real weapon. How was it Philando Castile, a Minneapolis man shot to death in his car in 2016 during a traffic stop after informing the officer that he had his own gun in the vehicle and tried to assure him that he was not trying to catch up with him as his partner and 4-year-old daughter watched in horror. How was it Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old man killed in February while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia, cornered and shot by a father and son who claimed that Arbery matched the description of a robbery suspect in the area. How was it Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was shot to death in her bed in March by a Louisville police officer, one of three who broke into her apartment at 1 a.m., then claimed they were executing a related search warrant. with a suspect in a drug case who had already been arrested.
And those are just a few examples of the cases that got national attention. Eric Garner. Walter Scott. Freddie gray. Sandra bland. Charleston Nine, killed by white supremacist Dylan Roof in his church. People looked and paid more attention, and the protests continued. But the list kept growing.
Then on May 25, a Minneapolis police officer, in the course of the arrest George FloydHe put his knee on the man's neck and held it there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd, a 46-year-old father of five, who was originally from Houston and known in his home country and foster community, was suspected of trying to approve a counterfeit $ 20 bill.
The cell phone video has shown Floyd struggling to breathe, calling his late mother and expressing fear that he was going to die. Two other police officers helped contain Floyd, and a fourth was nearby. People gathered around him can be heard yelling at the policemen to stop. A spectator yells, "He is dying. You are a king who is killing him!"
The scene chillingly recalled what happened to Eric Garner in 2014. The 43-year-old man died after a New York police officer strangled him while trying to arrest him for selling cigarettes on the street. Garner could hear "I can't breathe,quot; gasp 11 times. That police officer remained in the force until he was fired in 2019.
George Floyd's death was declared a homicide and the now-former cop who killed Floyd in the neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second degree murder (upgraded from third degree) after his second degree involuntary manslaughter. The other three are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.
But although the four were quickly fired, Chauvin was not arrested until three days after people took to the streets. The other men were charged on June 3. Meanwhile, the streets are still full of protesters across the country.
And although everything happened before, Opal Tometi has the feeling that this time is different. And not only because until recently it would not even have been assumed that these police officers would lose their jobs.
She recognizes the sadness, the indignation, the despair, the less and less patience, the zero f – ks that remain to be given. That's all familiar. But the protests that have taken place since Floyd's death, first in Minneapolis, then in other major US cities. In the USA, then in smaller boroughs and then in other countries, they seem different.
"I absolutely believe that people are concerned about police brutality," said Tometi, a daughter of Nigerian immigrants who grew up in Phoenix. New Yorker last week. "Let me make it absolutely clear. We have been fighting and advocating to stop a war on black lives. And this is how we see it: this is a war on black life."
But this unprecedented moment is also due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced millions of people out of work and highlighted the iniquities inherent in American society, and even the virus had a massive effect on black and brown communities.
People, or BLM supporters at least, understand their current problem with the police, Tometi said.
"But I would say," he continued, "that there is something about the economic conditions, in addition to the lethal force that we see every day, that makes this moment feel different, where people are making different types of demands. We do a lot of I work with the Black Lives Movement and a number of organizations and individuals and different leaders who are part of that formation, and we have been calling for police outlays, a rent moratorium, a moratorium on mortgages and utilities. so that the public services of the people are not turned off: their light, their water and the basic needs that people have.
"Therefore, our lawsuits also reflect the fact that when we started Black Lives Matter, it was not just about police brutality and extrajudicial execution. That was a spark, but it was very intentional for us to talk about how that black lives are shortened across the board. You can talk about the quality of our lives in terms of housing and education and health care systems and the pandemic and what we are seeing there. So for us it has been more comprehensive than just the criminal justice system and surveillance. It's bigger than that. "
For example, when COVID-19 first declared a pandemic in March, Cullors partnered with Reform LA Jails to organize the release of so many nonviolent criminals, people awaiting bail hearings, people close to their release dates, etc., as possible, jails and prisons prepared to become potential outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
"Advocates on the ground have been challenging mass incarceration for so long, and now much of what we have been asking for, before COVID-19, we are seeing how it happens," Cullors told the New Yorker last month. "At the local, state and national levels, this is a time when we can collectively transform the way our country relates to the most vulnerable."
Everything to ponder, especially as much of the loud, vocal, vivid, and direct activism tends to unfold over a certain period of time before subsiding, leaving those committed to digging up the root of the issues to work in unglamorous solidarity. behind the scenes.
Naturally, justice for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd has been vengeful by celebrities, influencers, and others with platforms that are busy amplifying the BLM message.
But there is reason to hope that the drive not only to fight racism, but also to be actively anti-racist, to protect and raise black lives, will continue, long after the protests have ceased; long after republishing real restaurant brunch selfies; and long after we started to get tired because, of course, we have done some things, but there is still much to do.
There are localized BLM chapters across the country and in Canada, although mainly the way the group works is the same as it was at the beginning, Tometi explained.
"We ended up seeing that there are commonalities and trends in what is happening with the different police forces or other problems," he said. "So some chapters are more focused on the education system. Some are more focused on working with sex workers who are abused. Therefore, different chapters may address different issues, but there is this line through the assessment of black life. and the understanding that we are not a monolith but being radically inclusive in terms of chapter composition. "
For example, Black Lives Matter DC didn't bite words on Friday when District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Browder christened a stretch of 16th Street that leads to the White House's "Black Lives Matter Plaza," Department employees DC Public Works have painted "BLACK LIVES MATTER,quot; "on the block in bold yellow letters.
"There are people who want to be heard and seen, and that their humanity is recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city," Bowser said at a press conference. , according to NBC News. "And it is that message, and that message is for the American people, that Black Lives Matter, black humanity matters, and we as a city put it as part of our values as a city."
"This is a performative distraction from actual policy changes," BLM's DC chapter shot in a tweet. "Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means spending the police."
(For the record, "evicting the police," a lawsuit you've probably seen a lot of lately on social media, doesn't necessarily mean dissolving all police forces or not paying police officers to do their job, but rather being largely refers to diverting funds more directly to people. Cullors explained to the LA Times in 2017, "in the last 30, 40 years, what we've seen is the disbursement of millions of dollars in law enforcement and literally the divestment of communities, especially poor communities. And so our argument is. .. they can begin to divest from the law, application and reinvestment in our communities ")
Speaking of distractions, asking about the vandalism and looting that has been constantly threatening to steal the focus of the mission in question and all the people who are trying to help, Tometi acknowledged that it was a complicated conversation, but that she simply did not "equates loss of life and loss of property."
Overall, however, she is encouraged by what she is seeing at these demonstrations around the world.
"I am truly amazed and so touched by the thousands, if not millions, of brave people who have made the decision to go to the streets. I am so impressed by them. They are so brave, and those are the people our country has needed for so long."
Yes, Black Lives Matter focuses on saving and elevating black lives specifically, not just in this incident-by-incident, but through many avenues of reform, not just this week or this month or this year, but for as long as it takes . needed. And ultimately, that's good for everyone. A more just, equitable and caring society helps us all.
