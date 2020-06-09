Mayor Frey supports massive structural and transformative reform of police department, not abolishing it – Up News Info

In protest after protest since the death of George Floyd, protesters have called for the abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department.

On Saturday, Mayor Jacob Frey told hundreds of protesters who gathered outside his home that he did not believe abolition was the way to go. Rather, he called for reform as protesters chanted "Shame! Shame! Shame !."

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council Members Announce Their Intent To Disburse And Dismantle MPD

A day later, nine of the 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council announced a commitment to dismantle and dismantle the police department, with the goal of replacing it with a new community protection system.

On Monday morning, the Mayor and City Council President Lisa Bender appeared at Up News Info this morning. Each one traced the path they think the city should take.

When asked what "abolishing the police,quot; means, Bender said that she and her fellow council members, who form a veto-proof majority, still do not have exact answers on how a new system would work. However, he said that past reforms have clearly not worked for city residents, specifically people of color.

"We have tried so many kinds of reform, we have tried new leadership, and we still saw George Floyd killed in such a horrible way," he said. "Our community tells us that what we have done so far is not enough."

Going forward, the city council hopes to collaborate with the community over the next year to see how they think a new public safety system should work. Meanwhile, the council will work to fund the department and direct resources to other areas, such as housing and mental health response teams.

RELATED: George Floyd Death: The Four Former Officers Involved Now Charged, In Custody

Meanwhile, Frey still believes that "massive and structural,quot; reform is possible in the department, especially with chief Medaria Arradondo at the helm. The main obstacle to change, says the mayor, is the police union and not being able to expel troublesome officers from the force.

"What I'm talking about is delaying the union contract, it's about going after the police union," Frey said, "it's about making sure these arbitration mandates … still allow us to institute discipline and change culture. and therefore necessarily the department staff itself. You don't get a culture change without being able to change people as well. "

If what is required is to abolish the police union, Frey says he is in favor. "That is what needs to change," said the mayor. "I think we need to have precision in our words, and what we are specifically talking about."

Over the weekend, neither the Minneapolis Police Department nor the police union responded to requests for comment on the department's reform / dismantling proposal.

Before the city council can move forward with the disbursement from the police department, it may be necessary to amend the city statute, which would require a question on the ballot in the upcoming election. Currently, city statute requires the council to fund a police force that is proportional to the population.