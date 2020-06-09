Mayim Bialik presented the new competition series & # 39; Celebrity Show-Off & # 39;

Instagram

Diplo, Ja Rule, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne and sisters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis will participate in the show based on the Korean hit & # 39; My Little Show & # 39 ;.

"Big Bang Theory"star Mayim Bialik is set up to host a remote talent show series, titled "Celebrity display"

Based on the Korean hit "My Little Show" and executive produced by "The masked singer"Chief Craig Plestis, the TBS company will feature stars competing to see who can produce the most compelling content from their own homes.

Diplo, You're the boss, Action Bronson, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne and sisters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah willis everyone will participate in the show.

Five contestants will compete in each episode and try to generate the most online views. Each week, the lowest performing contestant will be replaced by a new star.

The 10-part series will launch on June 23 at https://www.youtube.com/TBS.