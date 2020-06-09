Man flying from the United States and quarantined in Brisbane able to finally meet a dying mother in Hervey Bay

A Queensland man forced into quarantine at the Brisbane Hotel while his mother was living her last days in Hervey Bay, has been reunited with her family.

Coral Talbot, 83, is terminally ill, and despite only being given days to live when her son Mark arrived from San Diego two weeks ago, the couple were finally able to meet.

"It was nice to see her and I think it gave her a lot of comfort," said Talbot.

Mark Talbot was forced to quarantine for two weeks before he could see his dying mother Carol. (9News)

Talbot was quarantined at the Westin Hotel in Brisbane's financial district.

Her request for an exemption to serve quarantine in Hervey Bay was rejected by the Queensland Director of Health.

"Obviously there is a lot more stress on the system than I realized when I got here," he said.

The Talbots finally gathered at Hervey Bay. (9News)

Talbot tested negative on May 28, but despite the negative result and her proposal to quarantine elsewhere, Queensland chief of health Jeanette Young told 9News that the risk was too high.

"It is a bit illogical that you are happy to quarantine in a separate environment, then you can stay at your hotel," he said.

Talbout claimed that he was offered a second test on day 10, and was told that if he was negative again, Dr. Young would consider letting him leave early.

"So I'm going well, this is obvious … if I'm negative, they will let me go and be with my mother," he said.

"We received the exam the next morning and after hours I received a response that he had been reconsidered and was not going to be released."

"That was very poorly managed.

"There was no humanity in him, there was no compassion in him."

To spend more time with his mother, Talbot has extended his visit to Hervey Bay, but he will have to return to the United States on June 16.