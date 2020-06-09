Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott

A man has been charged after threatening to kill New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott.

Police yesterday searched a house in Belmont, in the Lake Macquarie region of the state after a 49-year-old man had received threatening messages online.

During the search, detectives allegedly found cannabis, over-the-counter medications, two gel blasters, and ammunition.

NSW police confiscated weapons when they arrested a man for allegedly threatening the state's police minister. (NSW Police)

These items were seized to undergo a forensic examination.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to the Belmont Police Station.

He was accused of using the transportation service to threaten to kill, possess prohibited drugs, possess prescribed restricted substances, possess unauthorized firearms, and possess unauthorized prohibited firearms.

When asked about today's charges, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said she would leave the matter to the authorities.

"Obviously, that's a troubling set of circumstances and the police are dealing with it," said Berejiklian.