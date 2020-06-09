Man accused of arson during George Floyd protests makes first appearance in court – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – According to the criminal complaint, Brandon Wolfe identified himself in a photo to authorities. In it, he is standing shirtless, holding a cane, in front of a visibly burning building.

Wolfe made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday on arson charges. The procedures were performed through zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Authorities say someone at a Menards in St. Paul called police when Wolfe attempted to enter the store on June 3, wearing armor and a cane.

Wolfe had been fired from his job as a security guard at the store earlier that day, after someone discovered a social media post talking about the theft of the Minneapolis Police Department's third compound.

On May 29, Wolfe posted a photo on Instagram that said, "We didn't need to burn her. This is our community."

When Wolfe was arrested, he was found with several stolen items, including handcuffs, an earpiece, and a knife. He admitted that he took property from the third compound and pushed a wooden barrel into the fire.

During Tuesday's hearing, he simply said "yes, mom,quot; when the judge asked him questions.

"Setting fire to a business that affects interstate commerce is a very serious crime," said ATF special agent in charge Terry Henderson.

Investigators are still looking for at least twelve others involved in arson cases after George Floyd's death. They released a new security video in hopes that the public can identify the people in them.

"I am completely confident that by working with our local state and federal partners we will be able to identify these people," said Henderson.

Federal officials are asking anyone with information about people who start fires to come forward. You can contact them at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.