Major medical emergency with person on the way closes Pleasant Hill BART station – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (Up News Info SF) – BART on Tuesday morning interrupted service between Walnut Creek and closed the Pleasant Hill station due to a "major medical emergency," according to traffic officials.

According to BART spokesman Jim Allison, BART police officers and

first responders are on stage for a person on the slopes near the

Pleasant Hill Station.

The agency first noticed a person on the slopes

10:05 a.m. and announced the interruption of service in both directions between Walnut Creek and Concord around 10:20 a.m.

The Twitter account @SFBARTalert posted about the incident at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Currently, the Pleasant Hill station is closed due to reports of a major medical emergency. Mutual aid from @cccta between Walnut Creek and Concord via bus lines 14 and 15. https://t.co/RY074z3WQD – SFBART (@SFBART) June 9, 2020

BART trains resumed service between Walnut Creek and Concord on

the Antioch line around 11:15 a.m., according to Allison. Pleasant Hill Station is closed and trains pass through it non-stop in both directions.

Passengers can use County Connection bus 14 between Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord stations. County Connection Bus 15 serves Concord and Pleasant Hill stations.

There was no time scheduled for the reopening of the station.