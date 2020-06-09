Mahima Chaudhary relates the accident that made her take a break from the cinema

Mahima Chaudhary, known for films like Pardes, Daag The Fire, and Dhadkan, had stopped acting a few years ago. It was due to a horrible car accident that he experienced in the early 2000s. The fatal accident took place during the filming of Dil Kya Kare.

Mahima related how her face was badly bruised. “I was working for Ajay Devgn and Kajol's domestic production Dil Kya Kare with Prakash Jha. In Bangalore, while on my way to the studio, I had a massive accident in which a truck hit my car. The glass in my car got into my face. I thought I was dying and at the time, no one helped me get to the hospital. It is only after arriving at the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came … I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery, they took out 67 pieces of glass. "

Mahima Chaudhary is not seen in movies these days. She says that if something important occurs to her, she will surely lick it. Let's hope to see the beautiful actress again soon.