Magic Johnson, happy to see peaceful protests, calls for change – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Lakers legend became Los Angeles businessman Magic Johnson sat down to face off one-on-one with CBS2 sporting director Jim Hill to talk about the return of the NBA season and the recent riots that have rocked the country.

Johnson, who announced last month that he would make $ 100 million in loans to minority businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, says he plans to give another $ 100 million to meet the great need. He also said that he and his family have been encouraged to see people take to the streets in a call for major change.

"The world has changed a lot and my children are learning a lot," he said.

After winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson retired from the NBA in 1991 after testing positive for HIV. Since then, he has turned to business, investing millions in Los Angeles' black communities over the past three decades, and investing in local sports teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers.

"I am very happy to see the protesters march in peace. They are strong and united and have been bringing their powerful voice to the world that things have to change," said Johnson.

And just as George Floyd's death was not an isolated incident, Johnson says people who march now must keep their calls for change.

“You have to get involved and stay involved. This is very important. You have to get involved and then stay involved. And then make sure your friends get involved. And make sure your parents get involved, "he said. "So we have to get on with this."

Johnson burst into his signature megawatt smile when the discussion turned to the imminent return of the NBA. The 2019-20 season came to an abrupt halt in March after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, and the NBA approved plans for a 22-team, eight-game shutdown for the regular season on July 31 at Walt Disney. World.

"I am so happy that we will be back," Johnson said. “When you think about the Lakers season, it was so fantastic and this happened, this pandemic happened. We all wanted to see what would happen. Are the Lakers going to win the championship?

Johnson predicted that it will all come down to the Lakers and Clippers in the West. But with the unconventional tournament, Johnson speculated that both Los Angeles teams could end up in the finals, vying for the NBA championship title.