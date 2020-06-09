Ludacris calls on blacks to step up and "become leaders,quot;

Ludacris is asking his contemporaries to make a change in the black community. Last month, Ludacris made headlines for his showdown in Versuz, and also released his new song, "Silence of the Lambs,quot;, with Lil 'Wayne.

During a new conversation with Ludacris and Hip-Hop editor Carl Lamarre, Ludacris explained some of the best moments of his career and also of his new organization, the Kid Nation platform. Regarding George Floyd's nationwide protests, Ludacris said it was time for the "true leaders to step forward."

Ludacris said during the conversation that people have to step up and "become leaders." "You're in control or you're being screwed," said the rapper. The artist says that everyone has their own way of contributing to the cause.

Regarding its new platform, Kid Nation, Ludacris hopes to educate and enrich the new generation to do what is best for them and their communities. Ludacris says educating young people in a fun way is a great way to inspire tomorrow's leaders.

According to the rapper, at the moment there are many people who want to change their minds about the current state of racial injustice in the United States of America, while others are already determined.

For that reason, Ludacris says his organization will work to inspire young people to become leaders in the future. Their beliefs are not as ingrained as older people. As previously noted, Ludacris recently made the news for an Instagram Live session with her contemporary, Nelly.

The rapper sparked inadvertent controversy in the media headlines when he drew attention to the crimes of R. Kelly, who was accused of abusing girls. R. Kelly is currently in jail while awaiting trial.

Ludacris said in her new song that she would not allow her daughters to get together with the old legendary artist. The rapper stood behind him when pressed. R. Kelly has been accused of building a network of partners involved in the human trafficking of minors and young women.



