Los Angeles on the watch list due to coronavirus rate worries state officials – Up News Info

California health officials have placed Los Angeles and eight other counties on an official watch list because those places appear to have trouble containing COVID-19.

The warning is part of the county-by-county certification process by which local health officials can certify that their region has met certain benchmarks and has an adequate response plan in case the virus begins to spread again. Los Angeles is one of the 50 counties that submitted such certification.

The state has intervened because there is concern about the status of one or more of the aforementioned benchmarks. Because, according to the California Department of Public Health website, "the state will work closely with local health departments to identify action steps and timelines to address issues that affect indicators of concern."

If the issues are not adequately addressed, the next step in the state process is to "reinstate community measures," that is, renewed bans, including the possibility of another stay-at-home mandate.

"If the county makes insufficient progress, over a 14-day period, to contain the rates of disease transmission and hospitalization," according to the CPHD website, "a county should consider reinstating industry limitations or more provisions. general information about home stay. " If the county does not progress or does not progress, the State Public Health Officer may take action.

Here is the official Los Angeles County Watch List entry and concerns about it:

Los Angeles County "is experiencing the possibility of elevated disease transmission." The county has a "high case rate that is highly related to the high capacity and volume of testing across the county, which also includes testing all residents and staff at more than 235 skilled nursing facilities." Key actions to monitor the situation include "monitoring the positivity rate among those evaluated to ensure that there is no significant increase that may indicate greater community transmission", providing expertise in infection prevention in nursing homes and working to improve chains supply of personal protective equipment.

The "possibility of high transmission of the disease" appears to coincide with comments Friday by Los Angeles County health officials.

"This has been a slight increase in the last three days in the number of people hospitalized," said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer, "and we will need to make sure we don't start to see a significant increase." in the number of people requiring hospitalizations. "

The hospitalization rate is a crucial number because one of the biggest concerns with COVID-19 is that its rapid spread can quickly overwhelm healthcare systems, causing more infected people to go untreated and, presumably, a higher death rate.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of health services for Los Angeles County, noted that another key indicator of the spread of the virus, the "R" or effective transmission rate, appears to be increasing slightly. According to the model, Ghaly warned: “The number of ICU beds may become inadequate in 4 weeks. DHS watches this number closely on a daily basis. ”

The other eight counties included on the state watch list are Fresno, Imperial, Kings, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, and Tulare.

According to the Washington Post on Monday, "More than a dozen states and Puerto Rico are registering their highest averages for new cases since the pandemic began, hospitalizations in at least nine states have increased since Memorial Day." Among those states is California.