Los Angeles County Reports 56 More Coronavirus Deaths, CDC Expands Symptom List – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 56 more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,707.

In addition, 1,225 confirmed cases were reported. So far, 65,822 people in Los Angeles County have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials also noted that 47 cases and four previously reported deaths were people living outside the county, and the cases were removed from local totals.

About 93 percent of people who have died from the virus across the county have underlying health conditions.

The county also released data on the race and ethnicity of those affected by the virus, indicating higher death rates among black residents and those living in poverty.

Although Latino residents account for 41 percent of all coronavirus-related deaths in Los Angeles County, the death rate among Latinos is 29 per 100,000 people, which is less than 31 per 100,000 people for black residents. Both are much higher rates than 15 per 100,000 white residents.

Asian residents are dying at a rate of 21 per 100,000, while natives of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands are experiencing a death rate of 30 per 100,000 people.

Health officials also noted that poverty plays an important role in death rates.

About 11 percent of cases have required hospitalization, according to health officials. As of Tuesday, 1,453 people were hospitalized and 29 percent of those people were in the ICU.

Health officials also said that the CDC has expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms.

The list now includes:

chills fever

– cough

– shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

– muscle or body aches

– headache

– new loss of smell or taste

– sore throat

– stuffy or runny nose

– nausea or vomiting

Anyone experiencing symptoms, "even mild illness," was encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

County officials said Monday they are in the process of revising the state's guidelines to allow the reopening of more sectors of the economy, including bars and child care facilities. The guidelines allow for the reopening of these businesses beginning Friday, with the approval of county leaders.

Also on Monday, the state issued protocols to allow cinemas to reopen as soon as Friday.

"The county is actively reviewing state guidelines to determine how these organizations can reopen with the necessary safeguards and established precautions," county supervisor Kathryn Barger said Monday. "An announcement will be made before Friday about which sectors can reopen with their final protocols.

"This is another important milestone for the county as we continue our path to recovery and the transition from safer at home to safer at work and safer in our communities," he said.

Over the past two weeks, local officials have expressed concern that recent mass protests against police violence may lead to an increase in new coronavirus cases and put further pressure on local hospitals.

Barger said the county will continue to monitor health data before authorizing the reopening of more sectors of the economy.

Make no mistake, we are doing this in a very deliberate and cautious way, and we have actually been one step behind the surrounding counties for that reason, due to the size of 10 million people, we recognize that there are many other problems that go into place, "he said. “But we also recognize that the longer we stay closed knowing that we can really do it (reopen) responsibly with social distancing and by requiring people to wear cloth face covers, we need to get back to work and get the economy back. working. And we can do both. It is not one or the other. "

He cautioned that failure to take precautions in public, whether at a protest or on the beach, could have long-term consequences.

“One of the questions they asked me (is)` Why are protesters allowed to go out and challenge public health orders, but companies don't get the same break? ”‘ He said. “The reality is that this is our new standard right now. So I hope that the protesters practice social distancing and use face cloths, because I don't want to have to visit the companies on the cusp of opening in three weeks that they know that if they don't open, they will never open again. . "