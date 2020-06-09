Lollapalooza 2020 will go virtual after the cancellation by the city of Chicago

Organizers of the annual four-day festival assure music fans that they are working hard to unite the city and the world through live music from July 30 to August 2.

Up News Info –

Lollapalooza 2020 will go digital after authorities in Chicago, Illinois officially canceled the summer festival.

A lineup for the grand concert was never announced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which stopped the live industry in March and led to the postponement of the California Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, and the abandonment of Glastonbury and Ultra of Great Britain. . Music festival in Miami, Florida, among other events.

Now, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and representatives from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have formally removed this year's Lollapalooza as restrictions continue to prevent large gatherings.

Organizers behind the annual four-day festival, founded by Jane addiction rocker Perry Farrell In 1991 they have since revealed that they will host a virtual event over the same weekend to give isolated fans something to look forward to.

"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things cannot go as planned," they share in an online statement. "The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority."

"Rest assured, we will work hard behind the scenes to bring Chicago a spectacular Lollapalooza 30th anniversary celebration in the summer of 2021, and we look forward to celebrating it with you."

"Keep July 30 – August 2, 2020 on your calendars as we honor our annual tradition by bringing Chicago and the world together around our common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music," they add.

"The virtual weekend event will include performances from across the city and beyond, epic archive sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the '90s (sic) and more."

<br />

A full schedule and more details on the live stream are expected to be released next month.