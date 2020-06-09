Line of Duty returns to Netflix after signing a World Productions deal – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Duty fulfillment Netflix is ​​being restored in several major international territories after the broadcaster reached an agreement with producer World Productions.

Netflix removed the successful British police drama in April after rights talks were halted after the collapse of the production empire Kew Media Group and its distribution arm Kew Media Distribution.

Netflix made a financial offer to Kew Media Administrator FTI Consulting to maintain their licenses to Duty fulfillment and other shows sold by Kew Media Distribution, insisting that payment be transferred to producers.

FTI Consulting rejected this offer and then sold the Kew Media Distribution library to Quiver Entertainment last month. Now Netflix has gone straight to World Productions and has struck a deal.

The drama is being implemented on Netflix in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Seasons 1-4 will also be restored in the UK, although the full catalog is currently available on BBC iPlayer. BritBox owns the American rights.

The news follows Up News Info revealing that ITV Studios has secured the rights to sell season 6 of Duty fulfillment internationally. The producer-distributor, owner of World Productions, would like to represent the show's six seasons, but declined to comment on how he intends to make this happen.