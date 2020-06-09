Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis and more racism from the theater industry in open letter – Up News Info

As protests and demonstrations against racial injustice and the murder of black lives continue, seismic change is taking place in the country as civic unrest is illuminating systemic racism against blacks, indigenous people and people of color (BIPOC ), and World of Theater is the center of attention.

An open letter to the "White American Theater" demanding a change was released Monday. The letter was full of ugly truths that those who have worked in the theater industry have experienced for decades. Among the 300 BIPOCs that signed the letter were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh, Uzo Aduba, Sterling K. Brown, Cynthia Erivo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Danai Gurira, Andre Holland, Conrad Ricamora, Tanya Saracho, Anika Noni Rose, Jessica Hagedorn, Leslie Odom Jr., Katori Hall, and more.

The letter calls the industry bluntly: “See you. We have always seen you. We've seen you pretend you don't see us.

“We have seen you exploit us, embarrass us, diminish us and exclude us. We see you. We have always seen you. And now you will see us.

He continues to drag the history of the theater of tokenism, white privilege, patriarchy, blatant racism, prejudice and hypocrisy: "We have seen you amplify our voices when the press announces us, but we refused to defend our aesthetics when we are not, allowing our Livelihoods will be destroyed by a monolithic and racist culture. "

“Join us in demanding a change for BIPOC's performing artists at http://weseeyouWAT.com. #WeSeeYou #TomorrowTherellBeMoreOfUs, ”Miranda tweeted, sharing the letter and a request with everyone.

The open letter comes as protests following the murder of George Floyd and other black lives continue across the world. It also occurs when there appears to be a reckoning in all industries when it comes to racial inequality. More recently, Griffin Matthews shared his racist experiences with the theater industry, while many organizations have been called hypocritical because they support the protests but have a history of discrimination.

Read the letter and watch the Matthews video below.