Lime Pictures promises change after Hollyoaks discrimination claims – Up News Info

All3Media-owned production company Lime Pictures promised to "end implicit bias" after actress Rachel Adedeji raised questions about the treatment of black cast members in the British Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

In a statement Tuesday, Lime said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the problems raised by Adedeji and others in recent days, adding: "Lime Pictures strives to have zero tolerance for racism or any form of discrimination in all He shows them but it is clear that we have more work to do. "

Lime previously said that she is investigating the claims and has now developed an action plan to address the questions raised. This includes:

Talking to the cast and crew to address their specific concerns

Request that staff raise other concerns or "instances of unacceptable behavior"

Working with unconscious bias trainers

Promising that all BAME staff and freelancers will be tutored by Lime's senior management

Review of writer and director schemes to drive diversity

Lime added: “We are very aware that we need to do more and we are committed to making the changes we need to make. The responsibility rests with our company collectively and on all of us as individuals within our community to tackle racism, and it is a responsibility that all of us here at Hollyoaks they are fully assuming. "

In a tweet over the weekend, Adedeji claimed that a makeup artist said "you're the same" Hollyoaks, while she also said that black cast members were referred to as "blackies" by a high-ranking figure on the production team.

Adedeji said black female actors were "forced to drastically change their hair" for fear that viewers "would not be able to tell them apart." He also said that he has only worked with a black director in four years on the show.

"Working at Hollyoaks is primarily positive, but the experiences I have found are a constant reminder of how difficult it is to be a black woman in the industry," she added.