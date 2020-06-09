Lathrup Village salon owner prepares to reopen – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – This week, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in Michigan and now beauty salons are on the horizon for reopening.

Spraying countertops and counting the days.

Valerie Bryant, owner of the Always Hair 4 U salon in Lathrup Village, says that after three long months of being closed, she can't wait for customers to return to her salon chair.

"I've been waiting patiently, and while I've been waiting, I've been doing different things in the room to prepare myself, so when we open, I'll be ready," Bryant said.

Bryant says that on June 15, when the saloons are reopened, she will be ready and wants her clients to be ready to see many security changes.

“When that customer walks in the door, we have to make sure they control the temperature, that they wash their hands. Sterilize the station after each one, ”he said.

For everyone entering the salon, a mask is required and, as an added security measure, the hair wash station will be a no-talk zone. In providing this service, staff will use additional PPE, close to the customer's proximity.

Bryant says it goes beyond state regulations because he wants to make sure everyone is safe in his classroom.

