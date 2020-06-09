LAPD, El Monte PD Moratorium Order on Carotid Restraint Control Retention – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two area police departments said Monday they would suspend training and the use of carotid retention control until further notice.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it requested an immediate review of the department's policy regarding the use of the maneuver that can block blood flow to the brain.

Following the review, Commission President Decker and Chief Michel Moore agreed to an immediate moratorium on the training and use of carotid retention "until such time as the Board of Police Commissioners can conduct a review. detailed, "according to a statement.

RELATED: Pasadena Police End "Carotid Block,quot; Blocking Blood Flow

The El Monte Police Department also released a statement saying it had suspended the use of all carotid control holds by any member of the department until further notice.

Chief David Reynoso also ordered immediate training on other permitted police restraining tactics to remind officers that other options exist when the need arises.

"We are experiencing one of those historic moments that presents all cities with the unique opportunity to make changes that prevent deaths while in police custody," El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero said in a statement. "By removing the use of this restriction, the city is making a decision that will improve surveillance and increase public safety."

The city is also in the process of implementing a new body camera program that will require all officers, including detectives, to use body cameras while in the field.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered the end of carotid retention training at the state police program after the death of George Floyd, who died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. during an arrest.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and broadcast CBSN Minnesota.