L3Harris receives $ 70 million to repair the B-1B electronic countermeasures system

The US Department of Defense. USA It has contracted with L3Harris Technologies to repair the AN / ALQ-184 electronic countermeasures system for US Air Force Lancer B-1B bombers. USA

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $ 70 million and covers the repair of 154 national stock numbers applicable to the AN / ALQ-161A integrated electronic countermeasures system designed specifically for Bomber Plane B -1 B.

The work will be done in Amityville, New York, and is expected to be completed on June 5, 2025, according to a Defense Department press release.

The AN / ALQ-161A system is designed to detect and counter all modes of radar based weapon systems and also provides a tail warning function to detect and counter incoming missiles from the aft sector.

The company's website said the system provides simultaneous 360-degree reception and blocking coverage against a host of concurrent threats. The ECM system classifies threats by priority and reacts against them automatically while allowing "man-in-the-loop,quot; intervention.

The AN / ALQ-161A is a fully integrated radio frequency countermeasure system consisting of more than 108 in-line replaceable units, weighing more than 5,000 lbs. And consuming approximately 120 kW of power. The AN / ALQ-161A, which was initially released in the 1980s, has been maintained through a series of OFP block cycle updates and hardware updates to incorporate the modifications necessary to detect and counter the ever-changing threat .